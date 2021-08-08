LAVALETTE - As David Fox looked across the patio at Creekside Golf Course on Saturday, there were plenty of familiar faces.
Family members and third-generation kids ran around and many friends who had become family over the years shared laughs and stories.
There was one common bond that brought them all together. It was David Fox's son: Brian David Fox.
Those in the Marshall circles know of Brian David Fox's name because it is attached to Marshall's tennis center.
Those at the event knew his name because he was one of the biggest Marshall fans ever until his passing from cancer in 2002 at the age of 29.
For the 19th straight year, those who were closest to Brian David Fox got together for what is known as the "Foxtrot" - a golf event in his memory, which takes place on the first weekend in August.
"It is probably the best weekend of the year," David Fox said of the event. "All our family gets together and we get to honor our son, all his friends get a chance to get together and we look forward to it so much. It's been wonderful."
The Fox family has no involvement with the tournament; instead, friends such as Tim and Becky Dempsey and Trent Gabbert get the event together so that they can keep their friend's memory alive while also keeping the Fox family close to their hearts.
"My husband (Tim) played football at Marshall and Brian was one of his biggest fans," Beckey Dempsey said. "He was probably the biggest Marshall fan I've ever met. I married into this group of friends who are super-close. If we can continue to honor him and basically have a big reunion every year, we're going to keep doing it. It does have a benefit because we have a scholarship that we're raising money for."
The gesture has been a humbling one for Fox, who now considers those people as part of his extended family.
"Brian had such a loyal group of friends and he impacted so many lives in his short life that they want to come back," David Fox said. "It's pretty amazing."
The scholarship Dempsey spoke of is the Brian David Fox Endowment Scholarship, which was established in 2003 - less than one year after his passing.
Out of 130 endowments of the Big Green Scholarship Foundation, the Brian David Fox Endowment Scholarship is the largest, having a value of over $560,000.
The money earned out of that endowment alone can pay for a full out-of-state scholarship for a football player.
It's a pretty amazing feat, considering the original goal of the scholarship in 2003 was to raise $50,000. Nearly 20 years later, its value has climbed to more than a half-million dollars.
"(It's) pretty amazing, but not too surprising coming from one of the first families of Huntington," said John Sutherland, Big Green Scholarship Foundation director.
As David Fox explained, he and his wife Laurie, who passed away last year, started the endowment as a way to turn their tragedy into a positive for others - a lesson in dealing with adversity.
"I've got multiple friends who have lost a child," Fox said. "I've told them that the best way you can not only honor your lost child, but to get some gain out of your loss is to do something for somebody else. If you are giving back and giving to others, it just doesn't feel like such a severe loss."
Fittingly, this year's event had 19 teams in its 19th year. Gabbert said seven of those teams had been here for 10 years or more.
This year's winner of the event was Team Ferg, which was captained by former Marshall football player Aaron Ferguson.
Ferguson donated the team's winnings back to the pool from the event to continue the growth of the scholarship.
"It's certainly special for us, it's certainly special for the Fox family," Gabbert said. "We had four kids out here named after Brian playing out here today, so it's certainly a family atmosphere that we look forward to every single year."
Gabbert and Dempsey said plans for the 20th anniversary of the event have already started with a scheduled date of Aug. 6, 2022.