The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Here are some sports thoughts running through my mind on this final weekend of January.

• I am not a gambler, but if I were, I would have taken the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the AFC and NFC title games and advance to the Super Bowl.

Frank Giardina is a contributing columnist to the Gazette-Mail. He is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame and worked in college athletics for more than 40 years at Marshall, East Carolina and Penn State.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you