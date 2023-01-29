Here are some sports thoughts running through my mind on this final weekend of January.
• I am not a gambler, but if I were, I would have taken the Cincinnati Bengals and the Philadelphia Eagles to win the AFC and NFC title games and advance to the Super Bowl.
Believe it or not, my pre-season Super Bowl prediction in a state publication called for a Bengals-Eagles Super Bowl, with Cincinnati winning.
The football world has known since he was at LSU that Joe Burrow was special. He is a combination of Tom Brady and Joe Montana. As long as he is a Bengal, they will always be my Super Bowl pick.
• One of the most under-rated football coaching jobs in our state this past year was done by West Virginia State coach John Pennington. The Yellowjackets were 7-4, with wins over rival Charleston and nationally ranked Concord.
Historically, winning football seasons have not been plentiful in Institute, but Pennington has had five. Pennington is one of several outstanding coaches on athletic director Nate Burton’s staff.
• Long-time Logan High School basketball fans may remember former Wildcats basketball star Greg Bartram. In the late 1980s and 1990 basketball season, Bartram, Willie Coleman and others played on exciting Logan teams that contended for AAA state titles and packed the Civic Center during the state high school tournament.
After high school, Bartram played one season at Fork Union Military Academy before going on to Penn State. He and former Brooke star Matt Gaudio had outstanding careers for the Nittany Lions in the mid-90s.
Bartram’s daughter Brylee was a high school star in Florida and now plays on an incredibly successful Division I college team for Florida Gulf Coast in the Atlantic Sun Conference. FGCU is 18-3 this season. Last year, FGCU was 30-3 and defeated Virginia Tech in the NCAA Tournament.
• Former St. Albans basketball star Brett Nelson is coaching Division I basketball. Nelson, the state high school player of the year in 1999, is in his fourth season of trying to rebuild a once-proud Holy Cross basketball program in Worcester, Massachusetts. It is not an easy task. Former Boston Celtics legendary point guard Bob Cousy is the most famous basketball alum from Holy Cross.
• Finally, it is a small world in college athletics. The Rick Huckabay basketball era is remembered fondly at Marshall as a time when the program made three NCAA Tournament appearances in four years and regularly drew crowds of over 10,000 to the Henderson Center.
Interestingly, two of Huckabay’s former assistant coaches have delivered frustrating losses to Marshall in the building that they used to help pack. UL Monroe defeated Marshall on Thursday, with former Huck assistant Keith Richard coaching the Warhawks.
In the 2010-11 season Chattanooga defeated Marshall in Huntington with guard Keegan Bell leading the Mocs. His dad, Dan Bell, was also a former assistant on the Huckabay staff.
Frank Giardina is a contributing columnist to the Gazette-Mail. He is a member of the West Virginia Broadcasting Hall of Fame and worked in college athletics for more than 40 years at Marshall, East Carolina and Penn State.
