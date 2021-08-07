Here’s a Kanawha County Olympic story that most people do not know.
The Olympian given credit for igniting the running craze in our country, Frank Shorter, lived part of his early childhood in the upper Kanawha Valley.
Shorter is the only American to win a gold medal in the men’s marathon since 1908. He won his gold in Munich in 1972.
Shorter spent several of his early childhood years in the coal camp community of Ward and Cow Hollow, 3 miles up Kelly’s Creek near Cedar Grove.
Shorter’s father was the coal company doctor in that area in the 1950s. Former Cedar Grove and Sissonville high school football coach Forrest Mann attended junior high in Ward and remembers Dr. Shorter setting his broken collarbone that he injured playing sandlot football.
Frank Shorter grew up to be a four-time NCAA cross country champion at Yale, earn a law degree from Florida and win gold in the 1972 Olympics and silver in 1976.
That is an amazing story from a kid who spent his young years in a coal camp in the upper Kanawha Valley that really no longer exists.
n The cover of Sports Illustrated on Aug. 13, 1984 read “ONLY YOU MARY LOU.”
It was an incredibly proud week for our state as Mary Lou Retton won the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics all-around competition at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. All of a sudden, West Virginia’s sweetheart became America’s sweetheart.
The Fairmont native’s win set off a flurry of excitement in our state. Not long after she won the gold, Mary Lou was on a fight from Los Angeles to the Clarksburg airport. From there she was whisked away to Charleston and was paraded through downtown on Quarrier, Capital and Lee streets.
I was in the car behind hers and the streets were jam-packed with adoring fans. Many waved covers of the Sports Illustrated magazine and the Charleston newspapers pictures of her triumphant moment.
It was a festive day for our city. All that was missing was the ticker tape.
At the end of the procession, Retton and her family were taken to a local car dealership, where she was given a car and talked with the media.
Over the next few days, she was on the “Tonight Show” and every major news outlet. She flew back to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the closing ceremonies and walked in riding on the shoulders of one of the taller male athletes. As she and her teammates walked in, Lionel Ritchie was performing his hit song “All Night Long.” America loved her and our state could not have been prouder. She made us proud to be from West Virginia.
I love the stories of Mary Lou Retton and Frank Shorter and their West Virginia ties. I hope we have more stories some day.