ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The young 2020-2021 basketball season has its first upset.
Freshman Bree Allen scored 20 points, grabbed eight rebounds, made two steals and blocked one shot Monday night to lead Fairland (1-0 overall, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference) to a 51-44 victory over defending league champion Coal Grove (1-1, 0-1) at the Carl York Center.
“We pretty much controlled the whole game,” Fairland coach Jon Buchanan said.
Katie Brumfield hit a 3-pointer with 3:21 left in the first quarter to give the Dragons an 8-5 lead they never relinquished. Fairland took advantage of back-door cuts to push the lead to as many as 11 before the Hornets cut the deficit to 27-21 by halftime.
Looking to further close the gap early in the third quarter, Coal Grove couldn’t and trailed 36-29 after three periods. The Hornets kept the pressure on, pulling within 41-38 and had the ball with 3:21 left, but the Dragons not only didn’t fold, they expanded the lead to as large as 12.
“They showed the confidence to make plays,” Buchanan said of his players. “They cut it to three and our next two shots were 3-pointers. If I came unglued there, what does that say to a young team.”
Fairland played to win. Allen made one of those 3-pointers to which Buchanan referred. Brumfield followed with a basket and Tomi Hinkle drove for a basket, was fouled and made the free throw to make it 49-38. Hinkle hit another foul shot to give the Dragons their largest lead at 51-39.
Buchanan praised Allen, who played her first game after a torn anterior cruciate ligament nine month ago, as well as the rest of his squad.
“Her ceiling is super high,” Buchanan said of Allen. “We’re excited for her. She obviously had a really good performance.”
Allen received plenty of help. Brumfield scored 14 points and Hinkle 10.
“We had a lot of players score,” Buchanan said. “We’re pretty hard to guard. We had a bunch of contributors.”
Both teams return to action in league play at 7:30 p.m., Thursday. Fairland visits South Point, and the Hornets entertain Gallia Academy.
COAL GROVE 11 10 8 15 — 44
Fraley 1-1 0-0 0-0 2, Holmes 1-6 0-2 1-2 3, Dillow 7-15 3-6 2-2 19, Murphy 2-8 0-0 0-0 4, Hicks 4-7 3-5 0-0 11, Harmon 0-3 0-1 0-2 0, Keaton 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Griffith 2-4 0-0 1-1 5. Total: 17-44 7-15 3-7 44.
FAIRLAND 14 13 9 15 — 51
Marshall 1-6 0-2 1-2 3, Penix 0-0 0-0 0-0 0, Brumfield 6-10 2-5 0-2 14, Allen 9-17 2-4 0-0 20, Hinkle 3-6 0-1 4-7 10, Judge 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, Howard 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Orsbon 1-4 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 21-46 4-12 5-11 51.
Rebounds: CG 21 (Murphy 10), F 26 (Allen 8). Steals: CG 6 (Dillow 3, Murphy 3), F 5 (Brumfield 2, Allen 2). Blocked shot: CG 2 (Holmes, Harmon), F 1 (Brumfield). Fouls: CG 13, F 8. Turnovers: CG 14, F 12. Fouled out: None. Technical fouls: None.