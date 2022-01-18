Spring Valley's Allie Daniels (34) looks to make a pass as she is guarded by Huntington's Lacee Smith (2) during a high school girls basketball game on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, at Spring Valley High School.
HUNTINGTON — On a roster that’s just eleven players deep, some of the youngest players have created the biggest sparks for the Spring Valley girls basketball team this season.
The duo of Allie Daniels and Dria Parker, each just 14 years old, has provided a spark for Spring Valley, helping the Timberwolves to a 7-5 record. The two freshman have played together for several years, including at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School, developing chemistry every step of the way.
“I’ve played with her since we were very little and I’ve always enjoyed it," Daniels said of playing alongside Parker. "We’ve always worked really well together and she has had a good season and it’s been a good one for both of us and everyone else on the team too.”
On the roster are four freshman, a pair of sophomores juniors and three seniors. For head coach Bo Miller, getting the most out of everyone on the floor is vital, and he has been given that and more from two of his first-year players.
“We don’t have but [11] girls and so we use the games as a way to get better and I think by the end of the year we’ll be a pretty good ball team,” Miller said.
Parker and Daniels have been thrust into heavy varsity minutes and have not backed down from the challenge. Parker is a threat to score and steal while Daniels has the ability to dominate inside the paint and hog the glass.
In a win over Fulton High School (Tenn.) earlier this season, Daniels registered a 12-point, 22-rebound double-double. She collected 12 points and 13 rebounds in a victory over Parkersburg South, and she nearly logged a third double-double with eight points and 14 rebounds against Huntington High.
“She’s a rebounding machine out there. She could score more but she’s very unselfish,” Miller said of Daniels.
Parker has also had her fair share of standout performances this season, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and five steals in a win over PikeView and was impressive in a win over South Charleston with 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.
The two freshmen don’t pay much mind to the age difference between themselves and other more experienced high school players, but they're leaning into their own teammates who are also contributing big minutes for the Wolves this year.
“It’s not that big of a deal,” Daniels said, “but I always try to play my best, my hardest and my toughest. We are a young team and still learning and figuring out some things. Even if we get beat, it gives us confidence to play well against good teams.”
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
