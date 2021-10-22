CHESAPEAKE, Ohio — Freshman Kam Kitts caught two touchdown passes and ran for a score to help Fairland defeat Chesapeake 42-0 Friday at Phil Davis Field.
The Dragons (8-1 overall, 5-1 Ohio Valley Conference) now wait to see their seeding — likely second or third — in the Division VI, Region 19 playoffs. Fairland will be at home next week vs. an opponent to be determined.
The Dragons took a 7-0 lead with 6:48 left in the first quarter when Zander Schmidt scored on an 8-yard run and Alec Bruce kicked the extra point. Fairland made it 14-0 with 3:19 when Peyton Jackson threw 30 yards to a diving Kitts for a score.
The Panthers (0-8) allowed no more scoring in the first half, but Fairland put the game away in the third quarter. J.D. Brumfield scored on a 20-yard run at 9:31, then Kitts found the end zone from 14 yards with 4:29 left in the period to make it 28-0. Kitts added a 33-yard touchdown catch of a Jackson pass with 47 seconds remaining in the third for a 35-0 lead.
Lucas Bompas scored from the 8 with 9:42 left in the game to boost the Dragons’ lead to 42-0.
