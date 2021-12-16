SOUTH CHARLESTON -- Freshman Dria Parker led Spring Valley (3-2) to a 61-37 victory over South Charleston (2-2) Wednesday in girls high school basketball.
Dria Parker recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. She also made five steals. Haleigh Crum scored 19 points, all in the second half. Hallie Bailey scored 12 points and Allie Daniels 12 rebounds.
Danya Leggett scored 12 points and Natalie Smith 11 for the Black Eagles.
CAPITAL 51, HURRICANE 44: Talayah Booker scored 16 points to lead the Cougars (3-1) past the host Redskins (2-3). Kierra Brown scored 12 points and Natalyia Sayles 11 for Capital. Maddy Young led Hurricane with 17 points. Lauren Dye scored 10 points and snared 11 rebounds.
RUSSELL 57, ROWAN COUNTY 54: The Red Devils overcame a 10-point deficit to topple the Valkyries in Morehead, Kentucky. Shaelynn Steele scored 21 points for Russell, which was behind 33-23 with 4:41 left in the third quarter. Josie Adkins and Bella Quinn each scored 12 points for the Red Devils. Haven Ford scored 29 points for Rowan County.
WAHAMA 32, WIRT COUNTY 22: Kate Reynolds scored seven points during an 11-0 run in the fourth quarter to help the White Falcons (1-3) beat the Tigers in Mason, West Virginia. Elissa Hoffman paced Wahama with 11 points. Skylar Bunch scored 10 for Wirt County.
Boys basketball
WAYNE 70, SISSONVILLE 51: Ryan Maynard scored 20 points and Ike Meddings 17 as the Pioneers (4-0) defeated the host Indians (0-3). Ben Smith scored 16 points and Jake Wiseman 11 for Sissonville.
TUG VALLEY 76, HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 73: Parker Davis scored 32 points and Ethan Colegrove 20 as the Panthers edged the visiting Irish in overtime. Jesse Muncy scored 30 points for Huntington St. Joe. Zavian Johnson chipped in 19 points.
WAHAMA 82, PARKERSBURG CATHOLIC 44: The White Falcons (1-1) scored 54 points in the second half to pull away from the homestanding Crusaders (0-2). Harrison Panko-Shields led Wahama with 23 points. Josiah Lloyd and Sawyer VanMatre each scored 16. Bryce Zuspan added 12 points. Charley Sumney led Parkersburg Catholic with 15 points.
POCA 49, HERBERT HOOVER 24: Isaac McKneely scored 18 points as the host Dots (2-1) beat the Huskies (2-1). Toby Payne scored 12 points for Poca. Dane Hatfield led Herbert Hoover with eight points.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.