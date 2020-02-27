ATLANTA — The Marshall University women’s swimming and diving team finished day one of the four-day 2020 Conference USA Swimming and Diving Championships on Wednesday behind performances by two freshmen.
Or Tamir took first place overall in the 100-yard freestyle time trial with a mark of 52.66.
Maria McGovern finished fourth overall in the 100-yard butterfly time trial with a time of 57.45.
The performances were enough to impress Herd head coach Ian Walsh.
(McGovern) dropped over a second and notched a new lifetime best,” Walsh said. “Or Tamir also had a lifetime best in her 100 freestyle. Our 800 free relay was less than a second outside the all-time top 10 and our “B” 200 medley relay swam the 9th fastest relay in program history.”
In the 800 Yard freestyle medley, freshman Alexis Wilhoit, sophomore Regan Raines, freshman Adriana Abruzzino and senior Angelica Di Marzio finished sixth overall with a time of 7:33.95.
The 2020 C-USA Swimming and Diving Championships will resume on Thursday with prelims starting at 10:30. Day two finals will begin at 6 p.m. and will be streamed live on CUSA.tv.
Thursday’s scheduled events begin at 10:30 a.m. with the 500-yard freestyle, the 200-yard individual medley and the 50-yard freestyle. At noon, the 3-meter diving preliminaries will begin.
At 6 p.m. the finals and consolation in the 500-yard freestyle “C” will be followed by the finals of the 200-yard individual medley, the 50-yard freestyle, 3-meter diving final and the 200-yard freestyle relay.