HUNTINGTON -- Outfielder T.J. Friedl and manager David Bell highlight the lineup at the Cincinnati Reds Winter Caravan stop Thursday at the Huntington Mall.
The visit is scheduled from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Also scheduled for the tour is minor league infielder Nicholas Northcut, minor league pitcher Casey Legumina, general manager Nick Krall and broadcaster Tommy Thrall. The event is free to the public. Fans may acquire autographs, take photos and ask questions. One fan will win a pair of tickets to Cincinnati’s opening day game with the Pittsburgh Pirates March 30.
Friedl, 27, played in a career-high 72 games last season and hit eight home runs, drove in 25 runs and batted .240. Friedl stole seven bases in nine attempts and played all three outfield positions.
Bell played 12 seasons in the big leagues. The son of former Major League all-star Buddy Bell and grandson of Reds great Gus Bell has a 251-295 record in four seasons managing in Cincinnati.
Northcut, 23, is a first baseman/third baseman acquired from the Boston Red Sox for outfielder Tommy Pham on Sept. 14. Last season he hit 30 homers, with 75 runs batted in and a .219 batting average in 103 games at High-A and Double-A combined.
Legumina, 25, was acquired from the Minnesota Twins for shortstop Kyle Farmer on Nov. 18. Last season the right-hander went 2-6 with a 4.80 earned run average, striking out 92 and walking 36 in 88 innings in High-A and Double-A. Legumina appeared in 33 games, starting 16.
Krall has been with the Reds since 2003 and has been general manager since May 10, 2018. Thrall is in his fourth season as the Reds' radio play-by-play man.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
