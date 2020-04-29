SOUTH POINT, Ohio — When Urbana University pulled the rug out from under Grant Gifford, Youngstown State was there to catch him.
Gifford, a 6-foot-2, 265-pound offensive lineman from South Point High School, signed with the Penguins on Tuesday. He had signed with Urbana on Feb. 5, but that school unexpectedly closed on April 21, leaving 1,254 students scrambling for new schools.
Gifford said he received several calls from colleges the same day Urbana announced it would cease operations because of financial problems. After sorting through offers, he accepted a preferred walk-on spot at Youngstown State.
“The coaches seemed pretty excited about me and wanted to get me up there,” said Gifford, who had a full scholarship to Urbana. “I have always wanted to play (NCAA Division I) ball as a kid, so I took the opportunity. I’m ready to get to work and prove myself.”
YSU is a step up in competition. Urbana was a Division II program.
Gifford started all four years of his high school career, the first two at Sciotoville East, the last two at South Point. He was an honorable-mention All-Ohio selection in Division V, first-team all-Ohio Valley Conference and made The Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State squad.
Gifford considered other schools, including Alderson Broaddus and Mount Union before settling on Urbana, where he figured to play guard and center. He expects to man those same positions with the Penguins, an FCS member of the Missouri Valley Conference.
Youngstown State went 6-6 last season, 2-6 in conference.
Gifford said he was stunned when Urbana closed, but had faith in God that he would wind up somewhere else to play.
Portsmouth West offensive lineman Joe Igaz also signed with Urbana and is looking for a new school. He said he has been contacted by Iowa Wesleyan, North Carolina Central and Akron, among others.