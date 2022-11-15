HUNTINGTON -- Ask Marshall men's basketball head coach Dan D'Antoni what the best thing about his freshmen is and he won't hesitate.
It's that those freshmen don't act like freshmen.
Their grasp of Marshall's system early in the season has drawn D'Antoni's praise, and all produced at a high level in Monday's 91-65 win over Tennessee Tech.
The three may have been in their first regular-season home game, but they played with the poise of veterans.
"They are athletic and (have) a big future ahead," D'Antoni said. "We've got to get Marshall fans out here to support them and keep them in line, keep them here so we can watch them for four years."
Their first regular-season matchup at the Cam Henderson Center produced some numbers that were impressive as a whole.
One game after Marshall was topped on the glass by Queens in a disappointing loss, those freshmen responded.
Micah Handlogten had eight points and eight rebounds while Jacob Conner and Wyatt Fricks each had seven points and eight rebounds.
Combined, the three frontcourt freshmen had 22 points and 24 rebounds. More importantly, they added eight assists while combining for just one turnover.
Marshall veterans Taevion Kinsey and Andrew Taylor said the sky is the limit when young players produce like that.
"As far as we want to go," Taylor said of the team's potential. "Those numbers, I don't know if they could get any more solid."
D'Antoni was most pleased with the freshmen taking care of the basketball, moving consistently and not playing stagnant, especially once a shot went up.
"Our freshmen, they have a sense for the ball," D'Antoni said. "Most of them, they weren't in position, but they moved to get it. They knew where it was coming off and they moved and they're long and quick. They can run."
D'Antoni said Conner was a bit more of a certainty coming into the season with a total skill set that has shown itself in the first two games as he's filled the stat sheet. In addition to nearly scoring in double-figures, Conner has eight assists with zero turnovers and also has four steals to his credit.
Handlogten was expected to more of a project as a young freshman but battled into a starting role by putting on weight in the offseason while maintaining his burst.
Fricks was coming off a knee injury that sidelined him last year, but has seemed fluid in his return to the court, too.
"Jacob is all-around a great player and we knew that coming in," D'Antoni said. "Wyatt and Micah, (there was) a little bit more mystery to it, but we're happy that they're here because they've got some talent and they're going to push us forward."
Those freshmen will be called on to step up on the road at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Thundering Herd travels to Miami (Ohio) to take on the RedHawks.