ONA — The only contest Cabell Midland High School football is playing now is the waiting game.
The Knights (4-0 and No. 2 in the WVSSAC ratings) might not play another regular-season game this season unless the West Virginia COVID-19 map changes significantly. Even then, Cabell Midland might not find an opponent willing to take the field against them.
The Knights reached out to Parkersburg to play Friday, but the Big Reds opted instead to schedule Jefferson. That the Mountain State Athletic Conference, of which Parkersburg and Cabell Midland are members, hasn’t stepped in to require its teams to play one another is a source of frustration for Knights coach Luke Salmons.
“I’ve said from the beginning the MSAC needs to make teams play one another,” Salmons said. “That’s one reason we have a conference.”
Efforts to contact MSAC officials were unsuccessful.
Cabell Midland was scheduled to play at George Washington on Oct. 16, but even though both Cabell and Kanawha counties were permitted to play one another, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department advised that GW not play because the Cabell-Huntington Health Department issued a stay-at-home order.
Last week, Parkersburg South was to visit Cabell Midland, but Wood County, where South is located, was gold on the state’s color-coded COVID map, meaning the Patriots could play only teams in other gold counties. Cabell County was green.
Next week, the Knights are slated to entertain Martinsburg in a rematch of the 2019 Class AAA state championship game participants, but Berkeley County is orange, and if that doesn’t change for the better, that won’t happen. Cabell Midland also is scheduled to play St. Albans in two weeks, but the status of that game is uncertain because Kanawha County is gold. Earlier, a potential Cabell Midland-Spring Valley matchup was scrapped because Wayne County went orange.
The Knights can at least rest on the fact that they have played four games, the minimum the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission requires for postseason eligibility.
“The lesser triple-A teams are playing,” Salmons said. “It’s crazy. We really thought we’d get these last four in for sure. Everything looked good. We’ll keep working.”