HUNTINGTON — Carli Adkins quickly figured out the new guy knew basketball.
The Grace Christian High School girls basketball standout said first-year assistant coach Ed Fry has brought extensive knowledge to the Soldiers and knows how to convey it to the players.
“It’s really cool,” Adkins said. “I like having him here. Where he’s coached college and such, it’s good to see his aspect of coaching, his conditioning and teaching.”
Fry, 65, a longtime boys high school and men’s college coach, helps head coach Eric Hutchinson. The job is Fry’s first as a girls coach.
Fry has coached at Ohio University-Southern, the University of Rio Grande, Lawrence County, Symmes Valley, Huntington St. Joe, Meigs, Wahama and two schools in South Carolina in 42 seasons — 32 as head coach after playing football at Glenville State College.
A knee injury ended Fry’s playing days, leading him to transfer to Marshall, where he was a student assistant/manager to Stu Aberdeen from 1977 through 1979.
“That’s where I fell in love with coaching basketball,” Fry said. “I was always going to be a football coach, but because of coach Aberdeen, I got to work summers with people such as Bobby Knight and Bobby Cremins.”
Fry said Aberdeen taught him a great deal, as did late Huntington St. Joe coaching legend Bill Carroll, for whom Fry was an assistant before becoming head coach at Symmes Valley.
Fry, who teaches athletic leadership online at Clemson and Rio Grande, left Wahama after tiring of the 75-minute drive one way each day. His niece, Heidi Atkins, is a junior at Grace Christian and Hutchinson is a longtime friend.
“I asked Ed to come on and make me better and make the girls better,” Hutchinson said. “I’ve learned a lot from his wisdom. He has helped us get back to championship basketball. His coming on board is a big reason for our success. He’s made me a better coach and has brought a mindset of toughness to our kids.”
How tough could he be, was a question Fry asked himself. Having only coached boys, he wondered how girls might respond. Adkins said the veteran coach has had no problems adjusting and helping the Soldiers to a 21-4 record.
“Girls can be more emotional,” Adkins said. “I’m not saying guys aren’t emotional. But he knew that. This team has grown since last year and has gone far, and he’s a part of that. “
Fry said he’s enjoying “getting my coaching fix” and has “learned a lot.”
“It’s made me a better teacher,” Fry said of coaching girls. “We have great girls. What’s great about our team is they all like each other and everybody works together. We’ll have three or four people in double figures. They pass the ball around. It’s been good.”
Fry, whose first high school job was as an assistant at Lawrence County in 1981, said he’s not planning to retire any time soon.
“As long as I’m doing something I love to do, I’ll do it,” Fry said. “I’m not sure I’ll ever go back to classroom teaching, but as long as I can get to the gym I’ll do it. I’ll do it until I get tired of going to practice. I love practice.”
Fry has been married to Angel for 43 years. He fishes, reads and teaches Sunday school to keep busy off the court. Fry said no particular moment stands out as a highlight.
“The thrill for me in coaching is to go to a program that hasn’t been doing well and turn things around,” Fry said. “Somewhere along the line I figured out that formula and have been able to do that. That’s what appeals to me.”
Fry said Hutchinson does “a phenomenal job” and he is blessed to work with him. He also said the most gratifying part of coaching is hearing from former players.
“Sometimes when you’re down and you pull those cards and letters out and read them, some call me, that means the world to me,” Fry said.