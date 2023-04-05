IRONTON -- Ed Fry can't get away from Ironton nor St. Joes.
Ironton St. Joe hired Fry as boys head basketball coach Wednesday, returning the veteran leader to the town where he coached college ball at Ohio University-Southern. Fry's son, Roman, starred in football at Ironton High before playing at Clemson.
Fry, 65 and former head coach at Huntington St. Joe, replaces Jacob Wells, who stepped down to spend more time with family after two seasons. Fry said he's eager to coach the Flyers.
"I checked it out and the more I did, the more I liked it," said Fry, who was an assistant with the Grace Christian girls team ast season. "I spent a lot of time with (athletic director) Greg Bryant and I like what I see. I'm very impressed with the facilities."
Fry brings considerable experience, having coached at the University of Rio Grande, as well as high schools Lawrence County, Symmes Valley, Huntington St. Joe, Meigs, Wahama and two schools in South Carolina in 42 seasons — 32 as head coach after playing football at Glenville State College.
He said he understands the nuances of coaching at a private school.
"I understand how things work," Fry said. "It's different in some ways from a public school setting. I've coached at big, medium and small schools and my favorite places were the little schools."
Bryant said he is thrilled to have Fry on staff.
Fry said he'll meet with players and parents after St. Joe students return from spring break next week.
"I look forward to that," Fry said. "I'm impressed with what I've seen of the roster. My vision for the program lines up with what St. Joe wants and their resources, support and commitment lines up with what I want in building a program."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
