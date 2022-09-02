WAYNE — It’s rare in a game where the final score was 41-6 to be able to point out a few key moments that swung the contest in favor of the winning team.
Wayne may have felt missed opportunities kept the team from better challenging visiting Scott.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 1:07 am
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 1:07 am
The Skyhawks (2-0) rolled up more than 500 yards of total offense. Quarterback Matt Frye was outstanding, throwing for 260 yards and three scores while running for 151 more and two touchdowns. His final carry was an 80-yard scoring run.
“Our offense is built around the things he sees on the field,” Scott coach Jeremy Dolin said of Frye. “He spent hours in the weight room, you’re seeing a difference in his long ball and running through tackles. He had a great game.”
Wayne (1-1) had chances. The Pioneers scored on just one of five trips inside the Scott 20-yard line. Two possessions ended with fumbles lost. Another was stopped by an interception. A fourth possession ended on downs after a penalty. The Pioneers also dropped multiple opportunities at interceptions.
“When you’re playing a team of that caliber, and I think they’re good, you’re only going to have so many opportunities,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon said. “You have to capitalize on your opportunities. We try to be good at the things that take no talent. We had some bugaboos tonight that we need to fix.”
Wayne fumbled inside the Scott 10-yard line on its opening drive, then dropped a possible interception amid a 91-yard Skyhawk scoring drive.
The Pioneers would later fumble on the goal line.
“Defense was in a situation where they bent but didn’t break,” Dolin said. “That’s a testament to those kids. They don’t see adversity as something they can’t overcome.”
Meanwhile Frye did not throw any interceptions, completing 16 of 25 passes.
“The ability to create something out of nothing is a big-time thing in all sports,” Harmon said.
“They have two to three of those guys with the quarterback chief among them. When you get the chance to take the ball away, you have to make it happen.”
SCOTT 7 13 7 14–41
WAYNE 0 0 6 0–6
S-Clark 17 pass from Frye (Green kick)
S-Sharps 49 pass from Frye (Green kick)
S-Clark 6 pass from Frye (run failed)
S-Brinegar 12 pass from Frye (Green kick)
W-Damron 5 run (kick failed)
S-Frye 26 run (Green kick)
S-Frye 80 run (Green kick)
RUSHING—(S): Frye 7-154, Cooper 20-95, Brinegar 3-10. (W): Damron 7-55, Mathis 7-26, Perry 4-12, Gilliam 5-7, Murdock 2-3, Spradlin 5-3, Fry 1-(-1).
PASSING—(S): Frye 16-25-0, 260 yards; Elkins 1-1-0, 15 yards. (W): Spradlin 8-10-1, 68 yards.
RECEIVING—(S): Sharps 7-128, Clark 6-82, Brinegar 3-49, Bush 1-16. (W): Hammer 1-29, Murdock 5-28, Gilliam 1-6, Damron 1-5.
