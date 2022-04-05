ONA -- The squeamish might look away when Logan Lingenfelter shows his double-jointed thumb.
Maybe that quirk helps him as a pitcher. The Cabell Midland senior righthander has combined an upper-80s fastball with a downer curve and an improved late-breaking slider to make himself one of the more formidable hurlers in the Tri-State. He struck out 13 Saturday in a 10-0 victory over Riverside.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound blond is polite and funny, making him a favorite of teammates and coaches. He said his hobby is eating.
"Most people think I'm albino," Lingenfelter said with a chuckle. "It's the hair."
Lingenfelter has helped the Knights each of his four seasons on the mound. He said he plans to announce his college commitment soon. For now, he's enjoying his senior season on a team that is 6-4 in a competitive Class AAA Region IV.
"We're young, but if we get it together we'll be real good," Lingenfelter said. "We can compete with the best. I think we have a good shot. Who knows? There are a lot of questions left."
Lingenfelter makes plenty of queries of his own, especially of Cabell Midland pitching coach Rodney May, who coached Lingenfelter's dad Brian at Barboursville High. May said the younger Lingenfelter is eager to learn.
"He's one of the easier kids to coach," May said of Lingenfelter. "He absorbs everything you tell him. He actually applies it. A lot of kids, you tell them and they do the same thing expecting different results. Logan changes the things that aren't working. He's worked hard for four years. He's been a stud for four years."
The jump Lingenfelter made this season is because of the slider. He tinkered with it and turned it from a sweeping pitch to a late, upper-70s breaker that baffles batters.
"It looks a little different now," Lingenfelter said of the pitch.
Catching Lingenfelter's repertoire is Curtis Ball, who committed to Bluefield State in December. The Knights' ace said Ball is invaluable.
"I can throw anything anywhere and can trust him with it," Lingenfelter said of Ball. "It helps knowing I can trust him to stop that ball. He knows me like the back of my hand. He knows what pitches I want. I rarely have to shake him off. It's awesome."
May said he's eager to see Lingenfelter succeed in college.
"He's a great kid from a great family," May said. "You have to love him."
Cabell Midland returns to action at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at home vs. Johnson Central (4-8).
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
