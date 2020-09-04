WAYNE — The Wayne Pioneers’ head football coach doesn’t have to be reminded how many games his team won in 2019.
One.
“You know the old saying of ‘if something could go wrong, it did’ and it did several times a year ago and we just weren’t able to recover. We didn’t have enough time left to recover from those things,” Tom Harmon said.
But the beautiful thing about a new season is that it comes with a clean slate and another chance to overcome adversity and right the ship for the Pioneers in 2020, a season some thought might not happen.
“Each year brings a new chance to do that and I see a lot of positives around here, especially with some of our younger guys and hopefully we can keep them healthier this year than they were last year and get out there and compete,” Harmon added.
The Pioneers are young, even more so than last year’s team, and Harmon said a major factor early on will be getting each player to buy into and perfect their role on the team.
“There’s a tendency, especially in younger players, to skip steps. This is the time where you put those basics in place and the one important job is you have to know what your job is. Then you gotta hold their feet to the fire and make sure they’re doing their part. It’s part of being on a team,” said Harmon.
Wayne will replace Gunner Harmon at quarterback skill position players Jon Chinn, Aaron Adkins and Carl Sanchez and linemen Hayden Nelson, Kolby Stiltner, Griffin Eldridge, J-Den Maynard and Jamison Maynard.
Either Hayden Owens or Preston Childs, who started in place of an injured Gunner Harmon last season, will take over the offense that will feature a rotating group of running backs and skill players. The Pioneers have no designated wide receiver on the roster this season, but like the depth they have in the backfield.
“They are both battling for that starting job and I’m not sure who we’ll go with just yet. Preston was able to fill the spot last year for eight and a half games and then Owens is very capable too,” Harmon said of the quarterback competition.
But the man under center won’t be the only one to change. After losing many to graduation, Harmon said it will be up to the players to perfect their roles once defined, and the quicker that happens the better chance at success.
“Not every person on the team is going to have the exact same job and once your role is defined, then you’ve got to go and perfect that role and the more kids out of the 11 you’ve got on the field that are doing that the better your chance at being victorious,” he added.
Up front, the Pioneers are led by seniors Chris Frye and Nathan Beller who Harmon said he believes could have a good year ahead of them for their final season in the red and black.
Wayne will play six home games and just four games on the road without an off week during the 2020 regular season. Four of their first five games are scheduled to be played at Pioneer Field as Scott (Sept. 4), St. Marys (Sept. 11), Winfield (Sept. 18) and Liberty (Raleigh) (Oct. 2) will visit Wayne. The Pioneers’ remaining home games will be played on Oct. 16 and Oct. 23 against Chapmanville and Sissonville, respectively.
The Pioneers are scheduled to travel to Nitro (Sept. 25), Herbert Hoover (Oct. 9), Logan (Oct. 30) and Poca (Nov. 6.)