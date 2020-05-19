GREENVILLE, S.C. -- Furman University announced Monday it will cut its baseball and lacrosse programs.
"The State" newspaper reported Furman is also cutting the salaries of the president and senior administrators and implementing furloughs and budget reductions.
“As we all know from our shared experience, the COVID-19 pandemic has thrust us into a global crisis we could not have imagined six months ago,” Furman President Elizabeth Davis said. “We are taking these steps to ensure that our university can thrive and continue to carry out its academic mission at the highest level of quality and engagement."
Furman is a member of the Southern Conference.