IRONTON — Reid Carrico is known for his big hits, all-out play and full-bore effort on the football field.
The Ironton High School football star and Ohio State commit displayed a similar style when asked about the Big Ten’s decision to cancel fall sports, including Buckeyes football.
“I think it’s complete hogwash,” Carrico said Friday at the Fighting Tigers’ media day. “The ACC and SEC are going to play football, especially the SEC. You know how hyped up it is, as it should be because there are a lot of great football programs there. Ohio State is up there as one of the best programs ever, along with the team up north (Michigan). I just can’t believe the Big Ten isn’t playing football.”
The Big Ten joined the Mid-American Conference, Mountain West, Pac-12 and Pioneer League in canceling the fall football season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. That didn’t sit well with Carrico, ranked by numerous scouting services as the premier high school linebacker in the nation.
Carrico pointed out that Ohio high schools likely will be allowed to play. Ironton opens at 7 p.m. Aug. 28 at Portsmouth.
“If you look at the news coverage, from what I’ve seen, it looks like the Midwest has been the coolest as far as having the most cases,” Carrico said. “The Big Ten is the Midwest, basically. I don’t get it. That’s not my decision. It’s (Big Ten Commissioner) Kevin Warren’s decision. It is what it is.”
Ohio State was ranked among the top teams in the race for the national title, with several prognosticators pegging the Buckeyes as the favorite.
“I think we do,” Carrico said in reference to OSU fielding the best team in the country. “I might be a little bit biased.”
Carrico said he feels for Ohio State’s seniors, many of whom figure to be high-round picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.
“What really sucks is college ballplayers work their whole lives just for a chance to live their dream and get paid for it,” Carrico said. “They’ll lose one year of their careers, won’t make a dime either way, but some snake in a suit could care less because they’re still getting paid.”