HUNTINGTON — A pair of future Marshall University players top the All-Cardinal Conference boys high school basketball team.
Obinna Anochili-Killen of Chapmanville and David Early of Logan made the first team. Anochili-Killen has signed with the Thundering Herd. Early has committed to Marshall.
Anochilli-Killen, a 6-foot-9 forward, helped the Tigers to state championships in 2018 and 2019.
Chapmanville, the 2019-20 Cardinal Conference champion, was a favorite to win Class AA again this season behind Anochili-Killen and teammates Andrew Shull, who recently de-committed from Wingate University, and fellow first-teamer Philip Mullins. Anochilli-Killen averaged 20.3 points and more than 10 rebounds per contest. Shull scored 16 points per game. Mullins averaged 14.7.
Anochilli-Killen chose Marshall over offers from Akron, Cincinnati, Dayton, Drexel, East Tennessee State, Evansville, George Mason, George Washington, New Mexico, Ohio, Old Dominion, Penn State, Rhode Island, Robert Morris, South Florida, Temple and Virginia Commonwealth.
Early, a 6-4 guard, chose the Herd over offers from Duquesne, Robert Morris, Ohio and West Virginia. He was joined on the first team by teammate Mitchell Hainer, who averaged 11.6 points per game.
Also on the first unit was, Nick Bryant of Wayne, who scored 15.9 points per game; Hunter Morris of Winfield, who scored 14.8 per contest; Grant Bonner of Herbert Hoover; Drew Hatfield of Mingo Central; Kolton Painter and Trevor Lowe of Nitro; Isaac McKneely and Noah Rittinger of Poca, Jagger Bell and Jon Hamilton of Scott; and Brody Danberry of Sissonville.
The second team featured Kolby Stiltner of Wayne; Brody Dalton and Isaiah Smith of Chapmanville; Trey Chapman of Herbert Hoover; Noah Cook and Garrett Williamson of Logan; Devin Hatfield and Jarius Jackson of Mingo Central; Trey Hall of Nitro; Nate Vance and Ethan Payne of Poca; Landon Stone of Scott; Dylan Griffith and Joseph Udoh of Sissonville; and Donovan Craft and Christian Frye of Winfield.