COAL GROVE, Ohio — Gallia Academy's football game Friday at Coal Grove was postponed. Officials from both schools cited health and safety concerns. No makeup dates were announced.
Two Coal Grove band members reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week.
"While I know that our parents and fans are extremely disappointed, I want to assure you that our players and coaches share that disappointment," Hornets coach Jay Lucas said. "Our seniors have been looking forward to this season for their entire lives and my heart breaks for them."
Both teams are members of the Ohio Valley Conference, which shortened its season to six games, all in the OVC. Coal Grove entered Friday's contest at 1-2, while Gallia Academy is 2-1.
The Hornets are scheduled to entertain Portsmouth next week. The Blue Devils are slated to entertain Fairland.
Lucas said he plans for his team to take the field again.
"Our season is not over," said Lucas, who urged fans, players and other associated with the program to follow safety protocols. "We will play again and when that time comes, we will be ready."