HUNTINGTON -- The Barnette family dominated the All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball awards.
Gallia Academy standout Bailey Barnette was named OVC player of the year. The Blue Angels' Sally Barnette was selected coach of the year.
Joining Bailey Barnette on the all-OVC first team were teammates Jenna Harrison, Regan Wilcoxon and Chanee Cremeens; Kalei Ngumire and Alyssa Burcham of Fairland; Alexis Johnson and Camille Hall of South Point; Mollie Watts and Megan Wroblewski of Chesapeake; Madison Perry and Kennedy Bowling of Portsmouth; Jlynn Risner of Rock Hill; Kaleigh Murphy of Coal Grove; and Evan Williams of Ironton.
Each of the league's eight teams garnered one honorable-mention selection: Jalyn Short of Gallia Academy, Olivia Ramey of Portsmouth, Brooklin Lovejoy of Fairland, Olivia Perkins of South Point, Kayla Jackson of Chesapeake, Whitney Howard of Rock Hill, Kylie Montgomery of Coal Grove and Jada Rogers of Ironton.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
