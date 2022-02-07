Gallia Academy's 6-foot-8, 305-pound Isaac Clary is well known for his football prowess.
The junior tackle is being courted by Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Ohio University, Virginia Tech and several other programs. Clary, though, also stars in basketball and turned in an astonishing performance last week when he scored 43 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in a victory over Chesapeake.
Other amazing stats of the week include: Buffalo basketball player and Marshall softball recruit Abby Darnley scored her 1,000th career point. Former Huntington High boys basketball all-stater Tavian Dunn-Martin of Florida Gulf Coast University scored 34 points and issued 10 assists against Central Arkansas. Dunn-Martin is the third NCAA Division I player with 30 points and 10 assists in a game the last 10 seasons, joining Trae Young and Ja Morant.
Fairland's girls won their eighth Ohio Valley Conference basketball championship since 2012. Johnson Central boys basketball coach Tommy McKenzie won his 300th game. Parkersburg South's girls basketball reserves scored 42 points in a 96-35 varsity win over Hurricane.
Portsmouth Notre Dame's girls basketball team won its 100th straight Southern Ohio Conference Division I game Tuesday when it beat Green 57-29. The last time the Titans lost a conference game was Oct. 21, 2015, to Western-Pike. The Ohio record for consecutive league wins is 144 by Columbus Africentric in the Columbus City League.
Portsmouth's girls basketball team is 10-11, its most victories since going 15-7 in the 2011-2012 season. South Webster's Bri Claxon set an Ohio high school record for service aces in a match, with 17. The Jeeps' Faith Maloney set a state record with 264 service aces in a career. Russell has won 50 consecutive games against Kentucky 63rd Region foes.
Allison Basye of Huntington-Ross scored her 2,000th career point. Logan Liles of Lewis County (Kentucky) and Kyera Thornsbury of Pikeville each scored the 1,000th point of their careers. Lincoln County's boys basketball team plays 11 games, nine against ranked opponents, in the next 18 days.
RECRUITING ROUNDUP: Many area student-athletes signed with, visited, committed to, were offered scholarships by or invited to college football programs in the last week. Here's a look at some of them:
Signed: Cabell Midland defensive tackle Nemo Roberts (Fairmont State), linebacker Tevin Taylor (West Virginia State) and offensive lineman Justice Hutchison (Findlay); Fairland defensive end Casey Hudson, Portsmouth wide receiver Dariyonne Bryant and Winfield long snapper Bryson Tate (University of Charleston).
Huntington High players Scout Arthur (Concord), David Bradshaw (Fairmont State), Nakyin Harrell (Bluefield State), Josh Pauley (Concord), James Scott (West Virginia State), Tyrees Smith (Fairmont State), Noah Waynick (Fairmont State), Maxwell Wentz (Dartmouth),
Point Pleasant defensive end Zander Watson and offensive lineman Josh Towe (Glenville State); Lincoln County linebacker Nolan Shimp (West Liberty). Rock Hill basketball star Aleigha Matney (Rio Grande).
Preferred walk-ons: Fairland linebackers J.D. Brumfield and Zander Schmidt, Hurricane linebacker Brogan Brown and center Caden Johnson (all to Marshall).
Visited: Ironton linebacker Trevor Carter (Cincinnati) and running back Jaquez Keyes (Eastern Michigan).
Committed: Coal Grove tight end Perry Kingrey (Wilmington); Wheelersburg offensive lineman Drew Holsinger (Lindsey Wilson).
Offered: Schmidt (Findlay); Ironton wide receiver Ty Perkins (Virginia Tech); Rock Hill running back Owen Hankins (Concord); George Washington offensive lineman Layth Ghannam (Wake Forest).
Invited to visit: Ironton quarterback Tayden Carpenter (Princeton) and Perkins (Pittsburgh and Cincinnati); Clary (Ohio University).
Volleyball signings include Graci Claxon and Faith Maloney of South Webster (Mount Vernon Nazarene),
NOTES, QUOTES, ANECDOTES: Former Huntington High girls basketball star Jordyn Dawson was named Mid-American Conference player of the week. Wheelersburg's girls and Portsmouth Notre Dame's boys won Southern Ohio Conference swimming championships.
Former Marshall University kicker David Merrick is the new girls soccer coach at Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln High School. Former Fairland and Boyd County basketball standout Gunner Short of WVU Tech was named the Golden Bears athlete of the week. Chesapeake's eighth-grade boys basketball team won the Ohio Valley Conference regular-season title.
Lincoln County and Point Pleasant have agreed to play a basketball game Feb. 25, 2023 in the historic Hoosier Gym in Knightstown, Indiana, site of the movie "Hoosiers." Former Huntington High football players Brocton Blair of Fairmont State and Stone Arthur of Alderson Broaddus were named Mountain East Conference all-academic.
Phillip Caudill is Ashland's new volleyball coach. Former Fairland wrestler Mason Cox was named the athlete of the week at Lyon College. Huntington High's boys won MSAC and Region IV swim championships. Milton Middle won its fifth consecutive Cabell County wrestling title.