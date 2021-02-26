HILLSBORO, Ohio -- Isaac Clary scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead 14th-seeded Gallia Academy to a 59-58 upset of No. 3 seed Hillsboro Thursday night in a Division II high school boys basketball sectional tournament final.
Freshman Kenyon Franklin scored 19 points for the Blue Devils (10-9), who advanced to the district semifinal at sixth-seeded Jackson (15-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday.
The Indians (18-4) rallied from eight points down in the fourth quarter to pull within 54-52, but Clary scored from the block and Franklin added two free throws with 25 seconds to play, making it 58-52. Quintin Captain converted a three-point play, but Franklin made a free throw that rendered Captain's late 3-point basket meaningless.
Carson Call scored 10 points for Gallia Academy. Captain led Hillsboro with 19 points.
WATERFORD 54, SOUTH GALLIA 51: The Wildcats' only lead came on Holden Dailey's winning 3-pointer at the final buzzer in a victory over the Rebels in Mercerville, Ohio.
Jaxxin Mabe led South Gallia (12-9 overall, 4-7 Tri-Valley Conference) with 20 points. Brayden Hammond scored 12 points and Layne Ours 10. Garrett Armstrong paced Waterford with 16 points. Daily scored 14 and Jacob Huffman 11.
The Rebels return to action at 7 p.m. Saturday at Peebles in a Division IV sectional tournament game.
WATERFORD 12 11 15 16 -- 54: Armstrong 16, Daily 14, Huffman 11, Teters 7, Smith 5, McCutcheon 1.
SOUTH GALLIA 14 12 14 11 -- 51: Mabe 20, Hammond 12, Ours 11, Small 4, Saber 2, Combs 2.
PAINTSVILLE 64, RUSSELL 45: The Tigers pulled away in the second half to defeat the visiting Red Devils.
Paintsville led 23-20 at halftime, but used a 17-5 run in the third quarter to put the contest out of reach.
PHELPS 67, FAIRVIEW 64: The Eagles took three shots to tie, but none fell as the Hornets escaped Westwood, Kentucky, with a win.
Mason Prater led Phelps (2-13), Jaeshon Nugent scored 15 points, Keandre Galaurb-Jackson 12 and Eric Daniels 11. Jaxon Manning paced Fairview with 31 points, 22 in the second half. Steven Day and Dayton Tucker each chipped in 10 points.
PHELPS 14 17 20 16 -- 67: Nugent 15, Galaurb-Jackson 12, Daniels 11, Prater 19, Dotson 2, Wells 4, Flemings 4.
FAIRVIEW 14 12 21 17 -- 64: Day 10, Caldwell 7, Mitchell 2, Mannng 31, Tucker 10, Shannon 2, Adams 2.
EAST CARTER 77, ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 53: The Raiders (5-0) jumped to a 25-8 lead and rolled to a victory over the Royals in Ashland.
Trevin Tussey led East Carter with 15 points. Trevor Cline and Blake Hall scored 13 each and Connor Goodman and Ethan Miller each scored 12.
Stacey Jackson led Rose Hill Christian (4-14) with 21 points.
EAST CARTER 25 18 18 16 -- 77: C. Goodman 12, Hall 13, Cline 13, Tussey 15, E. Goodman 4, Miller 12, Gee 4, Messer 2, Ty. Scott 0, Tiller 0, Ta. Scott 0, Adams 0, Sargent 0.
ROSE HILL CHRISTIAN 8 14 11 20 -- 53: S. Jackson 21, Akers 6, C. Pennington 7, Larsen 6, Coleman 5, L. Pennington 1, E. Jackson 4, Wilbun 3, Vanhoose 0, Justice 0, Crawford 0, Hensley 0, Blevins 0.
Girls
RUSSELL 58, BOYD COUNTY 55: The Red Devils went on a 12-1 run to erase a five-point deficit and edge the Lions in a battle of two of Kentucky's premier teams at Marvin Meredith Gym in Flatwoods.
Boyd County (7-1) used an 8-0 spurt to take a 41-36 lead only to see Russell rally for a 48-42 lead.
Shaelyn Steele led the Red Devils with 26 points. Aubrey Hill scored 12 points and snatched 11 rebounds. Jenna Adkins scored 15 points. Harley Paynter scored 21 points to lead Boyd County. Audrey Biggs scored 11 points.
BOYD COUNTY 18 9 14 14 -- 55: Whitmore 3, Rucker 8, Paynter 21, Biggs 11, Roberts 8, Caldwell 1, Opell 0, Neese 0, Woods 0, Jordan 2.
RUSSELL 18 10 11 19 -- 58: Steele 26, B. Quinn 2, Adkins 15, Ross 0, Hill 12, Sanders 0, Atkins o, Barfield 0, A. Quinn 0, Jachimczuk 2.
EAST CARTER 59, RACELAND 57: The Raiders outscored the Rams 11-9 in overtime to secure a victory in Grayson, Kentucky.
Avery Hall led East Carter (34) with 18 points. Jascie Green, Alyssa Stickler and Halle Swanagan scored 12 points apiece. Kierston Smith scored 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead Raceland (4-8). Chloe Collins scored 12 points.
RACELAND 14 13 8 13 9 -- 57: Smith 24, Collins 12, Hapney 9, Picklesimer 5, Hackworth 4, Mackie 3, Maynard 0, Stacy 0, Broughton 0, Gartin 0, Boggs 0.
EAST CARTER 10 9 11 18 11 -- 59: A. Hall 18, Stickler 12, Greene 12, Swanagan 12, Steele 2, S. Tussey 2, M. Waggoner 1, J. Waggoner 0, Moore 0.