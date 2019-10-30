HUNTINGTON — Gallia Academy placed three players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball first team.
Alex Barnes, Peri Martin and Maddie Wright made the squad. Teammate Maddy Petro earned honorable mention.
The Blue Angels’ Janice Rosier was named coach of the year after leading her team to the OVC championship.
League runner-up Fairland placed Bailey Roland and Taylor Webb on the first team, which also included Samantha Lafon and Riley Schreck of Ironton, Maddy Khounlavong and LaDiamond Crawley of South Point, Megan Calvin and Maddie Perry of Portsmouth, Mollie Watts of Chesapeake, Addie Dillow of Coal Grove and Autumn Porter of Rock Hill.
Earning honorable mention were, Jenna Stone from Fairland, Mary Beth Burton from Ironton, Olivia Curd from South Point, Jaiden Rickett from Portsmouth, Corinne Ferguson from Chesapeake, Kaleigh Murphy from Coal Grove and Whitney Howard from Rock Hill.