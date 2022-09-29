CENTENARY, Ohio — Four players scored for Gallia Academy (11-0-1 overall, 7-0 Ohio Valley Conference) Tuesday in a 10-1 victory over Chesapeake in boys high school soccer.
Keagen Daniels and Maddux Camden each scored four goals. Carson Wamsley and Brayden Burris each scored one.
Jacob Spears broke up the shutout as the Panthers fell to 3-6-1, 1-5.
ROWAN COUNTY 2, RUSSELL 1: Blake Mullen scored two goals off Wesley Besselman assists as the Vikings edged the Red Devils in Flatwoods, Kentucky. Brady Robinson made eight saves for Rowan County.
Girls soccer
GALLIA ACADEMY 4, CHESAPEAKE 1: Abigahl Brabhams scored twice to lift the Blue Angels (3-10 overall, 2-4 OVC) over the Panthers (0-7, 0-4) in Centenary, Ohio. Lily Clark and Mary Howell also scored for Gallia Academy. Bailee Wilson accounted for Chesapeake's goal. Kenya Peck made two saves to earn the victory.
Cross country
BOYD, RUSSELL WIN KOVC MEET: Boyd County's boys and Russell's girls won the Kentucky-Ohio Valley Conference cross country meet Wednesday in Ashland.
The Lions finished with 30 points to top runner-up Fairland's 54. East Carter was third with 69, followed by Ashland with 89, Gallia Academy 105 and Russell 135.
Portsmouth's Charlie Putnam won the race in 15:31. Fairland's Brody Buchanan was second in 16:25 and Boyd County's Mason Newsome third in 16:32.
In the girls race, the Red Devils edged runner-up Boyd County 45-47. Ashland was third with 81 points, followed by Gallia Academy, Fairland and East Carter.
Coal Grove's Laura Hamm won the race in 18:52. Sami Govey of Boyd County finished second in 19:05 and Ashland's Aubrey Hay third in 19:42.
