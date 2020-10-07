HUNTINGTON — Gallia Academy got consistent scores throughout its team lineup to outlast Fairland by two strokes in the Ohio Division II Southeast District golf tournament at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio, on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils’ team score of 341 was paced by sophomore Laith Hamid, who shot a 79 while teammates Cooper Davis and William Hendrickson each shot 86.
Fairland finished two shots off of Gallia Academy’s pace with a 343 that was one stroke better than Fairfield Union for second place.
For the Dragons, senior Clayton Thomas and sophomore Landon Roberts paced the team with 77 and 78 respectively, which was good for Nos. 2 and 3 in the race for medalist honors.
Medalist honors went to Wheelersburg’s Trevin Mault, who shot a 35 on the back to finish with a 74 that bested Thomas by three strokes.
Chesapeake’s Christian Hall shot an 86 to finish in the top 10 in the medalist battle as well.
With Wednesday’s results, Gallia Academy and Mault now advance to the Division II state golf tournament, which is scheduled for Oct. 16-17 in Columbus on the Gray Course at Ohio State University.