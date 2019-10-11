ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Gallia Academy defeated Fairland 3-1 Wednesday to clinch the Ohio Valley Conference high school boys soccer championship.
The Dragons threatened the Blue Devils’ unblemished league mark when Adam Marcum scored at 9:23 for a 1-0 lead. That lead stood until 69:53 when Brody Wilt scored on a penalty kick to tie it.
Keagan Daniels scored off an assist by Wilt 1:25 later to give Gallia Academy (10-3-1, 10-0) a lead it never relinquished. Wilt assisted Dalton Vanco with an insurance goal at 79:00 to set the score.
Bryson Miller made two saves for the Blue Devils. Jacob Polcyn stopped eight shots for Fairland.
POINT PLEASANT 4, HUNTINGTON HIGH 0: The Black Knights (8-3-5) recorded their eighth shutout of the the season with a home triumph over the Highlanders (7-8-4).
Garrett Hatten scored the winning goal in the first half. Adam Veroski scored three times in the second half. Nick Smith made four saves to earn the shutout in goal.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1, GRACE CHRISTIAN 1: Zeb Pinson of Huntington St. Joe and Tomi Olajaide of Grace Christian traded goals Thursday as the teams played to a 1-1 tie in boys high school soccer at the YMCA Kennedy Center.
Nathaniel Porter saved nine shots for the Soldiers. Deuce Vance made six stops for the Irish, who return to action at noon Saturday at home vs. Linsly.
Huntington St. joe also dropped a pair of recent games, falling 1-0 to Sissonville and 4-1 at Oak Hill (West Virginia).
GRACE CHRISTIAN 0 1 — 1
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 1 0 — 1
HSJ — Zeb Pinson (Stewart Perry), 7:00
GC — Olajaide unassisted, 67:00
Shots: GC 12, HSJ 16. Saves: GC 9 (Porter), HSJ 6 (Vance). Corner kicks: GC 1, HSJ 6.
SISSONVILLE 0 1 — 1
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0 0 — 0
S — Carson Boggs unassisted, 78:00
Shots: S 12, HSJ 20. Saves: S 14 (Trevor Faber 14), HSJ 6 (Deuce Vance). Corner kicks: S 7, HSJ 8.
HUNTINGTON ST. JOE 0 1 — 1
OAK HILL 1 3 — 4
OH — Andre Re (Colton Workman), 37:00
OH — Logan Amy 44:00
OH — Ian Bibb, 51:00
OH — Corey Litteral, 60:00
HSJ — Nick Bias, 75:00
Shots: HSJ 10, OH 16. Saves: HSJ 9 (Deuce Vance), OH 4 (Chance Minor). Corner kicks: OH 5, HSJ 1.
Girls
GALLIA ACADEMY 5, FAIRLAND 1: The Blue Angels clinched a share of the OVC championship by beating the Dragons in Rome Township, Ohio.
The league title was the second in a row for Gallia Academy (9-5-2, 7-1), which shared the crown with Rock Hill.
Kyrsten Sanders scored in the fifth minute to give the Blue Angels a 1-0 lead. Koren Tuance scored two consecutive goals to make it 3-0. Sanders and Preslee Reed each scored late to make it 5-0.
Abby Wallace broke up he shutout with a Fairland goal in the 76th minute.
Brooklyn Hill made eight saves for Gallia Academy.