ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Six Gallia Academy wrestlers won individual titles to lead the Blue Devils to the Ohio Valley Conference championship Friday night at Fairland High Schools' Carl York Center.
Nate Youngue at 113 pounds, Dylan Queen (120), Todd Elliott (126), Gary Schwall (132), Jayden Dunlap (152) and Hunter Shamblen (16) won titles for Gallia Academy.
Other winners included, Fairland's Aiden Wine (106), Ironton's Quay Harrison (138), J.D. Leach (145), Dalton Crabtree (170), Matt Davis (182) and Owen Ison (220); and Chesapeake's Nicholas Wright (195) and Nick Burns (285).
Fairland won the middle school championship. Dragons who won included, C.J. Graham (86), who also won his 100th career match, Eli Pine (122), Brayden Wiley (128), Will Callicoat (150) and Quenten Cremeans (170).
Other winners were, Evan Houck (80), Brayden Moore (98) and Travis Chapman (245) of Gallia Academy.