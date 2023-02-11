The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

CENTENARY, Ohio -- Four Gallia Academy wrestlers won individual titles to lead the host Blue Devils to the Ohio Valley Conference high school championship.

Eli Unroe at 126 pounds, Cedrick French at 138, Steven Davis at 175 and Cole Hines at 190 won for Gallia Academy, which went 4-0.

