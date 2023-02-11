CENTENARY, Ohio -- Four Gallia Academy wrestlers won individual titles to lead the host Blue Devils to the Ohio Valley Conference high school championship.
Eli Unroe at 126 pounds, Cedrick French at 138, Steven Davis at 175 and Cole Hines at 190 won for Gallia Academy, which went 4-0.
Ironton was 3-1 to finish second, followed by Fairland at 2-2, Chesapeake at 1-3 and South Point at 0-4.
The Dragons took both most valuable wrestler honors, with C.J. Graham winning at 113 for the lower-weight MVR and Will Callicoat at 165 for the upper-weight. Fairland's Quinten Cremeans won the 215 championship.
Ironton's champions were Nate Slone at 120, T.J. Bell at 132, Ben Slone at 150 and Tatum Moore at 157. Julian Pennington of Chesapeake won at 144. South Point's Maurice Long won at 285.
The Blue Devils also won the middle school title, going 3-0. Fairland was second at 2-1. Chesapeake and South Point tied for third. Shad Henry of Fairland was the lower-weight MVR, winning at 116. Wyatt Warren of Gallia Academy was the upper-weight MVR, taking the 142 title.
Other Blue Devils winners were Joe Boggs at 104, Ashton Helms at 110, Peyton Jarrell at 122, Evan Warren at 128, Enoch Patterson at 134, Jimmy Chick at 150, Connor Nichols at 170, Kenjian Jones at 205 and Jackson Loveday at 245. Fairland victors included Levi Mitchell at 96 and Aron Robaugh at 160.
