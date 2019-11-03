SOUTH POINT, Ohio — As the 57-26 score suggests, the last regular season high school football game of the year for Gallia Academy and South Point was filled with action.
The Blue Devils (9-1) made big play after big play to win the game and clinch a berth in the Ohio Division IV playoffs against an opponent to be announced on Sunday.
Gallia scored on its first possession with a five-play, 48-yard drive that lasted just more than one minute and ended with Michael Beasy’s 9-yard touchdown run. Beasy filled in as the Blue Devils’ featured runner for the third consecutive week in place of James Armstrong, out with a sprained knee.
Beasy scored again to start the second quarter with a 1-yard touchdown plunge up the middle to make it 13-0.
South Point answered quickly, using a one-play drive that went for 74 yards on a pass from Alex Lambert to Chance Gunther for a touchdown to make it 13-6.
Beasy got it going again for Gallia and led a 15-play drive that ended with his 6-yard touchdown run to make it 19-6. The Blue Devils then recovered an onside kick and Briar Willams made back to back big plays for a gain of 48 yards to bring Gallia to the Pointer 1-yard line. Beasy scored from there to make it 26-6.
Gunther got behind the Gallia defense again and caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Lambert to make it 26-13, but Noah Vanco followed for the Blue Devils with a 51-yard TD pass to Briar Williams.
Gallia Academy got the ball back one more time before the half and Andrew Toler drilled a 25-yard field goal to give the Blue Devils a 36-12 lead at halftime.
South Point started the third quarter strong, as Jeremy McMillian scored on a 1-yard run set up by a 45-yard completion from Alex Lambert to Larry Fox, who had five catches for 100 yards on the night.
Gallia responded when Noah Vanco kept it on a zone read on the Pointers’ 4-yard line for a Gallia touchdown, only to see South Point come back with another Gunther touchdown pass from Lambert midway through the third. Gunther finished with 169 receiving yards.
Gallia Academy seal the game with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Vanco to Beasy, who added one more touchdown at the beginning of the fourth quarter for his sixth TD of the night.
Beasy tied the school record for most touchdowns in a game and finished with 37 carries for 201 yards and five rushing touchdowns rushing. He also had three catches for 33 yards and a receiving touchdown.