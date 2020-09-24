McDERMOTT, Ohio -- Defending co-medalists Landon Roberts and Clayton Thomas will try to lead Fairland to its fifth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference golf championship Friday at the Portsmouth Elks Golf Course.
Roberts and Thomas shot 4-over-par 76 last year to share the individual title. Thomas also was medalist in 2018. Kyle Stone and Cam Mayo round out a solid Dragons squad that will tee off at 9 a.m.
The Dragons figure to have plenty of competition, with Gallia Academy the top threat to the title. The Blue Devils are the last team other than Fairland to win the OVC, doing so in 2015.
Gallia Academy defeated Fairland 157-168 on Sept. 10 at Cliffside Golf Course in Gallipolis, Ohio, and have knocked off the Dragons twice this season. Chesapeake placed third with a 173.
Laith Hamid leads the Blue Devils. He shot a 2-under-par 34 in the victory over Fairland and Chesapeake. Cooper Davis, Hunter Cook and Cody Bowman also are strong golfers for Gallia Academy.
Chesapeake, led by Jacob Lemley and Jackson Stephens, also is threat, having split four matches with Fairland. The Panthers finished ahead of Fairland in the Duke Ridgley Invitational Aug. 31 at the Guyan Golf & Country Club. Christian Hall and Jackson McComas also are strong for Chesapeake.
South Point is a dark horse. The Pointers are led by Braden Sexton, who is backed by Levi Lawson, Braden Adkins and Kaleb Wilson.