HUNTINGTON — Gallia Academy continued to climb Division IV of the Ohio Associated Press high school football poll Monday.
The Blue Devils (6-0) received 97 points, good for the No. 5 spot in the rankings. Gallia Academy, coming off a 28-0 victory at Fairland, plays host to Coal Grove (2-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Memorial Field in an Ohio Valley Conference contest.
Defending state champion Cincinnati Wyoming (6-0) is top-ranked, with 197 points and 16 first-place votes. Perry (6-0) is second, with 164 points and four first-place votes. Newark Licking Valley (6-0) is third, with 149 points. Clarksville Clinton-Massie (5-1) received one first-place vote and 133 points and is fourth.
Behind Gallia Academy in the top 10 are Cincinnati Indian Hill, Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, Germantown Valley View, Gandenhutten Indian Valley and Waynesville.
Ironton (5-1) is eighth in Division V. The Fighting Tigers, coming off a 50-6 triumph over Chesapeake, picked up 72 points. Ironton entertains Rock Hill (1-5) on Friday at Tanks Memorial Stadium.
Kirtland (6-0) received 18 first-place votes and 206 points to take the top spot in the rankings. Defending state champion Orrville (6-0) earned 172 points and is second. Pemberville East (6-0, 142) is third, followed by West Jefferson (6-0, 112), Oak Harbor (6-0, 106), West Lafayette Ridgeway (6-0, 101), Sugarcreek Garaway (6-0, 75), Ironton, Garrettsville Garfield (6-0, one first-place vote, 45) and West Liberty-Salem (6-0, 28). Minford received 18 points to rank 12th.
Mentor is No. 1 in Division I., Massillon Washington in Division II, Chagrin Falls Kenston in Division III, Coldwater in Division VI and Maria Stein Marion Local in Division VII.