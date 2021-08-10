WILLIAMSPORT, Ohio — Gallia Academy’s girls golf team set a program record Monday at the Westfall Invitational.
The Blue Angels shot 175 in the Westfall Invitational, at the Crown Hill Golf Club. The score was a Gallia Academy nine-hole record and netted the Blue Angels a second-place finish behind the host Mustangs, who shot 157.
Warren and Miami Trace tied for third at 177. Circleville finished fifth at 186, followed by Logan Elm at 213 and Logan at 227.
Westfall’s Maddi Shoultis fired a 1-under par, 35, to take medalist honors.
Addy Burke led Gallia Academy with a 41. Emma Hammonds shot 42, Maddi Meadows 45 and Abby Hammons 47 to round out the Blue Angels scoring.
OGLEBAY RAINED OUT: Rain forced the cancelation of the Oglebay Invitational golf tournament in Wheeling on Tuesday.
Cabell Midland competed in the event, which was halted after 14 holes.
