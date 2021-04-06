HUNTINGTON — Isaac Clary is well known in football circles and now the Gallia Academy star is making a name for himself in basketball.
The 6-foot-7, 305-pound sophomore is regarded as a major-college prospect as an offensive lineman. On Tuesday, he earned special-mention All-Ohio Division II honors as a basketball player. Clary averaged 17 points per game to help the Blue Devils to a sectional championship.
Division II player of the year was Malaki Branham of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary. Coach of the year was Travis Kinn of Tiffin Columbian.
The first team featured Jake Singleton of Byesville Meadowbrook, AJ Braun of Fenwick, Ben Knostman of Tipp City Tippecanoe, Paul McMillan IV of Cincinnati Woodward, Desmond Watson of Columbus DeSales, Trey Robertson of Waverly, Chris Livingston of Akron Buchtel, George Mangas of Lima Shawnee, and TJ Pugh of Shelby.
The second team included Ryan McCort of St. Clairsville, A.J. Clayton of Duncan Falls Philo, Brayden Sipple of Blanchester, Isaiah Walker of Wyoming, Anthony McComb of Trotwood-Madison, Ashton Price of Bay Village Bay, Ramelle Arnold of Warrensville Heights, Jackson Izzard of Plain City Jonathan Alder, Amani Lyles of Columbus Beechcroft, Isaac Ward of Circleville Logan Elm and Sencire Harris of Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary.
On the third team was Dominic Cork of Cambridge, Davis Singleton of Byesville Meadowbrook, CamRon McKenzie of Cincinnati Hughes, Jaylen Anderson of Perry, Brady Toth of Chardon, Jaden Hameed of Warrensville Heights, Josh Petrilla of Parma Heights Holy Name, Brandon McLaughlin of Heath, J.J. Simmons of Columbus Beechcroft, and Garrett Chapin of Norwalk.
In Division I, the largest classification, West Virginia University signee Kobe Johnson of Canton McKinley was player of the year. Co-coaches of the year were Tom Souder of Worthington Kilbourne and Bob Krizancic of Mentor.
The first team featured Kobe Rodgers of Cincinnati St. Xavier, Gabe Cupps of Centerville, Logan Duncomb of Cincinnati Moeller, Tasos Cook of Westerville Central, Sean Jones of Gahanna Lincoln, Corey Tripp of Medina, Luke Chicone of Mentor, Elmore James IV of Lyndhurst Brush, and Sean Craig of Sylvania Northview.