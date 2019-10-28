HUNTINGTON — Gallia Academy’s boys and girls joined Rock Hill’s girls in dominating spots on the All-Ohio Valley Conference high school soccer teams.
The Blue Angels and Redwomen shared the conference title and each placed four players on the first team. Preslee Reed, Kyrsten Sanders, Brooke Johnson and Kaylie Clark from Gallia Academy were joined by Rock Hill’s Lucy Simpson, Makayla Scott, Paige Bailey and Bri Reynolds on the first unit.
Rock Hill’s Summer Collins was named co-coach of the year after guiding her team to a championship in the program’s second season. She shared the honor with Gallia Academy’s Leah Polcyn.
Also on the first team were Julia White and Maddie Miller of Fairland, Emilee Whitt and Jacyie Walters of South Point and Kelsie Hegemeyer and Maddie McKee of Chesapeake.
Honorable-mention selections included, Koren Truance and Sarah Watts of Gallia Academy, Grace Stevens and Kelly Adams of Rock Hill, Lexi Hall and Maddie Arthur of Fairland, Kylee Ellison and Sarah Roach of South Point and Olivia Kerns and Emma Hansen of South Point.
Cory Camden from Gallia Academy was boys coach of the year. Four Blue Devils — Brody Wilt, Keagan Daniels, Timothy Ian Hill and Andrew Toler — made the first team. They were joined by South Point’s Tyler Lilly, Seth Anderson and Mason Kazee; Rock Hill’s Brady Floyd and Sam Simpson; Fairland’s Jacob Polcyn and Zach Stewart; Chesapeake’s Marcus Jaime and Brady Wilson and Portsmouth’s Richie Bowman.
Earning honorable mention were, Maddux Camden and Colton Roe from Gallia Academy, Zane Walters and Matthew Allen from South Point, Parker Knipp and Jason Aguilera from Rock Hill, Ethan Stevenson and Xavier Veltri from Fairland, Jonah Ridenour and Brayden Gilpin from Chesapeake, and Alonso Salines and Dylan Cheatham from Portsmouth.