Marshall University football picked up a huge commitment, literally, Tuesday.
Gallia Academy's Isaac Clary, a 6-foot-7, 315-pound offensive tackle, said he will play for the Thundering Herd.
"I'd like to thank God, my parents, my family, my coaches, my teammates and my friends," Clary said. "Through much prayer, I know this is the right choice for me and I can't wait to get started."
A two-time Division IV All-Ohio and The Herald-Dispatch All-Tri-State pick, Clary was selected to play in the Ohio North-South all-star football game April 29 in Massillon. He committed after narrowing his choices to Marshall and Illinois State. Clary drew interest from several programs in the Mid-American Conference, Tulane and others.
Clary said he carefully considered his options before picking the Herd.
"I've visited with Marshall many times and have a good relationship with their coaches," Clary said.
Clary's sister, Emma, is a college prospect in basketball. She owns an offer from Morehead State.
The big blocker is literally country strong. He enjoys working on his family's farm in Gallia County. Clary said he likely will major in business.
Ambidextrous, Clary also stars in basketball, averaging 16 points and 13 rebounds per game. He, however, favors football.
"I just love football," said Clary, who helped the Blue Devils to a 9-3 record and the second round of the playoffs last season. "I want to prove myself at the next level. I'm ready to get there and work."
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
