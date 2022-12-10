GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — On the football field, Isaac Clary might remind fans of a runaway train, a massive unstoppable force flattening everything in his tracks.
The 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle from Gallia Academy, however, is careful, calculating and measured when it comes to recruiting. Clary said he’s taking his time in deciding where he will play college football. Marshall and Illinois State head a list of multiple programs who have offered scholarships.
“I’m just looking at my options and definitely want to be sure I’m picking the right choice,” said Clary, who has grown up a fan of Ohio State and the Thundering Herd. “I have visited with Marshall many times and have a good relationship with their coaches, but I’ve also visited ISU and loved the atmosphere there. Coach (Harold) Etheridge is such a great man and full of football knowledge.”
Illinois State also features as its offensive coordinator former Marshall University star quarterback Tony Petersen.
Clary also has visited Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Ohio, Miami (Ohio), Kent State and others. He led the Blue Devils to a 9-3 record and the second round of the Division II playoffs this season. Gallia Academy was markedly improved from its 4-4 record in 2021.
“My team this year was just that, a team,” Clary said. “We had great numbers come out and everyone was all in and working together for the better of us all. Coach (Koleton) Carter was so upbeat and just really boosted our morale. It was an amazing senior season.”
Clary also stars on the basketball court. Friday night he scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a 63-50 victory over Marietta as the Blue Devils improved to 4-0. Gallia figures to be a strong contender for the Ohio Valley Conference title, won by Fairland each of the last seven years.
“I’m super excited for basketball,” Clary said. “My team is going to compete really well. The OVC is full of great players this year and should be exciting to watch.”
Clary isn’t the only college prospect in his family. His sister Emma is a 5-11 sophomore guard at South Gallia High School. She already owns an NCAA Division I college offer from Morehead State.
“I give her a little advice,” Clary said of Emma. “I just tell her to find a place where she feels happy and not to give up because it’s hard getting recruited from our small town.”
Clary is literally country strong. He said he enjoys helping his dad and grandpa on the family farm, as well as lifting weights with his uncle. Clary also is agile, showing impressive footwork on the football field and basketball court. He is ambidextrous, throwing and writing righthanded, but shooting, dribbling and swinging a baseball bat mostly lefthanded.
Undecided on a major, but leaning toward construction management or business, Clary said he looks forward to playing college football.
“I just love football and want to get to that next level to prove myself,” Clary said. “This recruiting journey has been tough because I’m from such a small town. I just need one chance and I’m ready to get there and work. I can promise I won’t give up.”
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
