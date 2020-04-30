GALLIPOLIS, Ohio -- Riley Starnes see the glass as full.
The Glass Bowl, home of the University of Toledo football team, that is. On Wednesday, the Gallia Academy offensive lineman committed to play for the Rockets. He visited there on March 6.
"I'm thankful for the love from everyone up in the Glass City," Starnes said. "I had an amazing visit. It feels like home."
Toledo was the first FBS school to offer the 6-foot-6, 283-pound tackle. The Rockets' persistence impressed Starnes, who said he looks forward to playing for the Mid-American Conference power.
Starnes also owned offers from Air Force, Akron, Ball State, Columbia, Dartmouth, Fordham, Harvard, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), William & Mary and Youngstown State. He also visited Bowling Green, Iowa State, Kentucky and Ohio University, and had visits scheduled to Indiana, Kansas, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue and Tulane. Eastern Kentucky, Eastern Michigan, Holy Cross, Navy and others showed interest.
His combination of athletic prowess and academic excellence made Starnes an attractive target for those schools.
Gallia Academy coach Alex Penrod said he is thrilled for Starnes.
"I'm extremely proud of this young man," Penrod said. "He exemplifies and excels on and off the field and lives up to our four pillars -- character, commitment, discipline and respect."
Starnes said he is happy to have the recruiting process finished so he can concentrate on his senior season.
"You really enjoy it at first, but you reach a point where you're ready for it to be finished," Starnes said.
A sports management major is in Starnes' plans.
Starnes said he committed earlier than he might have had COVID-19 not thrown sports into disarray, but is happy with his decision.
"I want to thank every school that recruited me," Starnes said. "I want to thank the Lord for blessing me with the ability to play football and my mom, dad and sister for the countless hours of driving to and from games and practices and teaching me the value of hard work."
Starnes also thanked Penrod and youth league coach John Sipple.
A Herald-Dispatch All Tri-State and second-team All-Ohio Division IV selection, Starnes has helped the Blue Devils to records of 5-5, 9-2 and 9-2 in three seasons. Gallia Academy won the Ohio Valley Conference championship in 2018 and made the playoffs each of the last two seasons.