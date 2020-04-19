GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Riley Starnes is attracting recruiters from some of the more-prestigious universities in the country.
Academic stalwarts Air Force, Columbia, Dartmouth and Harvard are among the schools recruiting the 6-foot-6, 283-pound offensive tackle from Gallia Academy. Starnes also owns offers from Akron, Ball State, Fordham, Liberty, Miami (Ohio), Toledo, William & Mary and Youngstown State. He unofficially has visited Iowa State and Kentucky.
Starnes’ combination of academics and football prowess have made him attractive to colleges seeking offensive linemen.
“It’s very impressive being at big-time Power 5 schools like that,” Starnes said of Kentucky and Iowa State. “The atmosphere at Kroger Field when Kentucky hosted Arkansas was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced. The campuses are breathtaking and the facilities are better than anything I’ve ever seen.”
Starnes also was scheduled to visit Michigan State, Kansas, Pittsburgh and Tulane before the COVID-19 pandemic limited travel. He also has talked with coaches from Purdue and Indiana about attending camps there in June.
Recruiters increased their efforts to land Starnes after he impressed last summer during camps at Ohio State, Kentucky, Ohio University and Marshall. He attended the Thundering Herd’s Big Man Camp in June, but said he hasn’t been extended a scholarship offer.
“I definitely would love to have the opportunity to speak with someone, especially since they are close to home,” Starnes said of Marshall. “They have always been a university I strongly considered.”
Starnes said the recruiting process is fun and harrowing.
“It’s just one of those things where you really enjoy it at first, but as time goes on it can reach a point where one is almost ready for it to be finished,” Starnes said. “I can see how recruiting can be overwhelming for some, but it hasn’t for me.”
Starnes said he is thankful for coaches showing interest in him and is grateful for the opportunity to play at the next level. He didn’t think much on a future in college football when in third grade youth coach John Sipple recruited him to play youth league football. Sipple called Starnes’ parents to see if their son could play to fill spots on a team.
“I remember sitting on the porch and as soon as my mom told me I could, I was ecstatic,” Starnes said. “I had always wanted to play and I fell in love with it from the first time I strapped up.”
Travel basketball and baseball also occupied Starnes’ time until eighth grade. Then he concentrated on football and track. He has thrown the shot put 43 feet, 6 3/4 inches and the discus 131 feet. He greatly improved those numbers this spring, flinging the shot 50-8 and the discus 147 before the season was postponed. He also has found time to golf, consistently shooting in the 86-90 range at Cliffside Golf Club in Gallipolis.
Starnes said he will major in sports management, with a goal of coaching. Where he will obtain that degree is to be seen, but Starnes figures because of the coronavirus he might choose a school sooner than he would have liked.
“I am almost certain this is going to speed up the whole process,” Starnes said. “I’d say I’m going to have to make a decision much earlier than I was anticipating.”