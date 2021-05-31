HUNTINGTON — Gallia Academy’s Sarah Watts enters the Ohio state track and field meet as one of the stronger contenders in the 1,600-meter run.
Watts, a senior, is one of several local athletes to advance to the state championships Friday and Saturday at Pickerington North High School. She finished third in the Southeast Region in Division II, finishing in 5:13.46. Watts’ teammate, Chanee Cremeens, also qualified after finishing second in the region in the shot put with a throw of 119 feet, 7 inches.
Rock Hill’s Noah Wood earned a state meet berth by winning the 400-meter run in the regionals. Wood finished in 51.23. He also qualified in the 200 after running 22.7.
Ironton’s Quay Harrison and Trent Hacker qualified in the high jump, both having leaped 6 feet in the regional meet.
In Division III, Coal Grove’s girls team earned a spot state meet at Westerville North High School. The Hornets 4x200 relay team of Kylie Montgomery, Olivia Kingrey, Laura Hamm and Kylee Thomas won the region championship in 4:12.99. Coal Grove’s 4x100 squad of Addi Dillow, Montgomery, Kingrey and McDaniel qualified by placing second in the region with a time of 52.55.
Montgomery qualified in the 400, running 1:00.98 to finish third in the region. Thomas made it in the 300 hurdles, placing fourth in the region in 48.26.
Coal Grove’s Ben Compliment finished fourth in the shot put, throwing 53 feet to advance to the state meet.