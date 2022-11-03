ROME TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Gallia Academy placed four players on the All-Ohio Valley Conference volleyball first team Thursday.
Seniors Regan Wilcoxon, Jenna Harrison and Callie Wilson joined junior Jalyn Short from the Blue Angels on the squad. Wilcoxon was named player of the year.
Fairland’s Kalei Ngumire, Brooklyn Roland and Alyssa Burcham made the first team after helping the Dragons to a co-OVC championship with Gallia Academy.
Those standouts were joined on the first unit by Camille Hall and Maddy Evans of South Point, Kennedy Bowling and Maysa Calvin of Portsmouth, Megan Wroblewski and Robin Isaacs of Chesapeake, Jlynn Risner and Hayleigh Risner of Rock Hill, Evan Williams of Ironton and Gracie Damron of Coal Grove.
Gallia Academy’s Sally Barnette and Fairland’s Mary Haynes shared coach of the year honors.
Honorable-mention selections included Katie Pruitt of Fairland, Emma Hammons of Gallia Academy, Lindsey Pratt of South Point, Olivia Dickerson of Portsmouth, Emily Duncan of Chesapeake, Shaylin Matney of Rock Hill, Teegan Carpenter of Ironton and Kelsey Fraley of Coal Grove.
Boys soccer
WHEELERSBURG 1, MINFORD 0: Freshman Nick Sylvia scored off an assist by Jackson Schwamburger with 4:24 left in the game to lift the Pirates to a victory over the Falcons in a Division III, Region 11 semifinal game at Chillicothe High School.
The Pirates (18-1-2) take on defending state champion Grandview Heights (10-7-1) for the region title Saturday. Wheelersburg and the Bobcats have met in the playoffs each of the last two seasons, splitting those contests.
Minford finished 16-3-1.
BEXLEY 1, GALLIA ACADEMY 0: John Westman scored at 8:25 of the first half and the Lions (19-4-1) held on to beat the Blue Devils (18-2-2) in a Division II regional semifinal in Logan, Ohio.
Drew Martin made three saves for Bexley, which plays Steubenville (17-3-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Zanesville, Ohio, for the region championship. Kaleb Schneider stopped three shots for Gallia Academy.
