HUNTINGTON -- Brody Wilt completed a stellar high school soccer career by being named the Ohio Valley Conference boys player of the year.
Wilt, who scored his 100th career goal this season, led the Blue Devils to the OVC championship. He was joined on the all-league first team by teammates Maddux Camden, Keagan Daniels, Carson Wamsley and Bryson Miller; Mason Kazee, Josh Helton and Xander Dornon of South Point; Sam Simpson and Tyler Brammer of Rock Hill; Lucas Shepherd and Jake Anderson of Chesapeake; Evan Williams and Rion Chafin of Fairland; and Franklin Harris of Portsmouth.
The second team featured Ayden Roe and Wes Saunders of Gallia Academy; Levi Lawson and Tanner Runyon of South Point; Dylan Griffith and Isiah Kelley of Rock Hill; Jacob Spears and Eli Hayton of Chesapeake; Gabe Polcyn and Parker Wyant of Fairland; and Gabe Harris and Omar Bairera of Portsmouth.
Gallia Academy's Cory Camden was named coach of the year.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
