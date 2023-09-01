Since moving up to the Division I FBS level in 1997, Marshall has an 18-8 record in season openers and are 23-3 in home openers as an FBS team. It's the third time in the last four seasons the Thundering Herd has opened at home against an FCS opponent.
Marshall's next victory will be the its 600th against collegiate competition, a record that includes victories as a Division I-AA and FBS program. The Herd's first-ever win over a college team came on Nov. 24, 1903, when it defeated Shelton College of St. Albans, West Virginia, 15-0.
The matchup with the Great Danes will be the 50th time the Herd has met a team with a dog mascot. Marshall is 27-21-1 in those contests. Four of the Herd's opponents have canines for mascots this year: Albany, North Carolina State (Wolfpack), James Madison (Duke Dog mascot) and Arkansas State (Red Wolves).
Eighteen members of the 2023 Herd already have their bachelor's degree in hand before the season begins. Half of those are degrees from Marshall; the remaining nine earned their degrees elsewhere and transferred to the Herd.
In Charles Huff's first two seasons as the coach, Marshall has shown a knack for pestering the quarterback, finishing with 38 sacks in 2021 and 40 in 2022. Over the course of two seasons, that's the 10th-best total in college football.
Six Herd players made preseason awards watch lists in 2023: Micah Abraham (Jim Thorpe Award, Bronko Nagurski), Rasheen Ali (Doak Walker, ESPN Preseason Top 100, Comeback Player of the Year), Stephen Dix Jr. (Comeback Player of the Year), Logan Osburn (Wuerffel Trophy), Owen Porter (Rotary Lombardi Award, Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Chuck Bednarik Award) and Ethan Driskell (Reese's Senior Bowl Watch list).
Starting quarterback Cam Fancher led Marshall to a 6-1 record as a starter and, despite limited playing time in the first half of the season, finished second on the Herd in rushing yards with 466, the fourth-best single-season rushing total for a Marshall quarterback.
Greg Gatusso is entering his 10th season as the Albany coach but has had only three winning seasons in his current role. In 2019, he led the Great Danes to their first-ever FCS playoff victory, finishing 9-5 that year. Albany has only won seven games since.
Albany will face back-to-back FBS opponents on the road after starting the year at home in front of a sellout crowd that saw Great Danes defeat Fordham 34-13. After facing Marshall, Albany travels to Honolulu for a Week 2 matchup with the Rainbow Warriors.
Former Herd wide receiver Caden Burti, who transferred after spring practice, landed with Albany, along with two other transfers from Division I -- Levi Wentz and MarQeese Dietz from Old Dominion.
The Great Danes finished with a single-game program-record 10 sacks in a win over Fordham in Week Zero, an impressive feat given that Albany only had 15 in 11 games last year. The pressure they created started with Anton Juncaj and AJ Simon on the edges.
Reese Poffenbarger was in a four-way competition at quarterback after transferring from Old Dominion ahead of last season. He won the job, threw for 2,999 yards and 24 touchdowns to just four interceptions and set the single-game passing yards record just three games into his Albany career.
Four of the Great Danes' top five receivers from last season return, but they didn't have as much luck in the backfield after leading rusher Todd Sibley departed. There wasn't much behind him and Albany is still looking for a workhorse back after Nate Larkins and Faysal Aden split reps last week. The former ran 12 times for 69 yards, Aden had 25 yards on eight totes and Poffenbarger outrushed him on as many attempts.
Albany does not name season captains, but the coaching staff and players do elect a Leadership Council that serves a similar purpose. Nine were picked to serve in that group ahead of the season, including five offensive and four defensive players.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
