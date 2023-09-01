The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Since moving up to the Division I FBS level in 1997, Marshall has an 18-8 record in season openers and are 23-3 in home openers as an FBS team. It's the third time in the last four seasons the Thundering Herd has opened at home against an FCS opponent.

Marshall's next victory will be the its 600th against collegiate competition, a record that includes victories as a Division I-AA and FBS program. The Herd's first-ever win over a college team came on Nov. 24, 1903, when it defeated Shelton College of St. Albans, West Virginia, 15-0.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

