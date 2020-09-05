Marshall University
n In 2020, Marshall is commemorating 50 years since the 1970 Marshall plane crash, which killed all 75 members aboard Southern Airways Flight 932 as the team traveled back from a 17-14 loss to East Carolina on Nov. 14, 1970.
n Captains for this week’s game are running back Sheldon Evans, offensive lineman Alex Mollette, linebacker Tavante Beckett and defensive back Nazeeh Johnson.
n Marshall quarterback Grant Wells will be making his first collegiate appearance at quarterback when he takes the field on Saturday. Wells’ only previous action came as a punter when he ran a fake punt in 2019.
n Herd running back Brenden Knox is the reigning Conference USA Most Valuable Player after rushing for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns last season.
n When Marshall produces 30 points or more, the Herd is 45-3 under head coach Doc Holliday.
n Marshall is 165-35 all-time at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, which is good enough for fourth nationally. The only schools above the Herd in home winning percentage are Alabama, Boise State and Georgia Southern.
n Marshall leads the all-time series between the teams, 11-8-1.
Eastern Kentucky
n When EKU takes on Marshall on Saturday, it will mark the Colonels’ first-ever nationally televised game on ESPN.
n Head coach Walt Wells will be coaching in his first contest for the Colonels. Wells was an offensive quality control assistant at the University of Kentucky the last two seasons.
n The Colonels’ rushing attack is led by Alonzo Booth, a 250-pound running back who rushed for 14 touchdowns in 2019.
n Eastern Kentucky, who finished 7-5 last season, decided to opt out of the Ohio Valley Conference’s move to spring. Instead, the Colonels will play an eight-game fall slate.
n The Colonels’ trip to Huntington is the first of two consecutive trips to the Mountain State to start the year. EKU visits West Virginia on Sept. 12.
n EKU was strong in both facets of the run game in 2019. The Colonels finished 20th in FCS in rushing yards per game at 205.5 while ending the year 15th in FCS in rush defense, allowing just 119.1 yards per game.