- In the 2021 matchup with ECU, Marshall’s Rasheen Ali made just the second start of his career and finished with 189 rushing yards and three scores against the Pirates defense. That’s the second highest number of rushing yards in his career. His performance remains fresh for ECU and coach Mike Houston, who said the Pirates defense would “have their hands full” with the junior running back.
- Quarterback Cam Fancher connected on 28 of his 35 passing attempts last week, an accomplishment that ranks in the top five for Herd quarterbacks that have attempted at least 20 passes in a single game. Fancher is 7-1 overall as a starting quarterback and a perfect 4-0 in road or neutral-site games.
- In the win over Albany, 10 Marshall defenders were credited with at least a half-sack and a tackle for loss in a 21-17 victory. Owen Porter led the way with 3.5 stops in the backfield and Sam Burton logged a career high 2.5 sacks.
- Ali made his first start since the 2021 New Orleans Bowl on Dec. 18, 2021 last Saturday and turned in a performance to remember, toting the ball 18 times for 137 yards and two touchdowns. It was the eighth time he’d rushed for more than 100 yards in 16 games for the Herd.
- Marshall offensive lineman Trent Holler, who started the season opener at center after six starts at guard in 2022, was on the opposite sideline the last time the Herd and ECU met on the gridiron, a 42-38 win for ECU in Huntington. Saturday will be the first time he’s faced the Pirates since transferring to Marshall.
- Against Albany, Marshall ran the fewest offensive plays of any win under coach Charles Huff — 61 — and its third-fewest since the start of the 2021 season (60 vs. UAB in 2021; 56 vs. Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl). In the first two years of the Huff era in Huntington, the Herd’s offense has averaged more than 70 plays per contest.
- East Carolina leads the overall series with Marshall 11-5 and has been victorious in nine of the last 13 matchups. The Pirates have been perfect against the Herd at home, winning all seven times they’ve met at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.
- The Pirates have been largely successful in non-league play, having won nine of the last 15 games that fall into that category. They have won at least two out-of-conference matchups each year since the 2017 season except for 2020, when they played only one (and lost) in a pandemic-shortened season.
- Kicker Andrew Conrad hit a 33-yard field goal on the final play of the game against Michigan, accounting for the Pirates’ only points in a 30-3 loss to the No. 2-ranked Wolverines to extend a streak of 313 consecutive games without being shut out.
- ECU tested a pair of quarterbacks in the season opener as it moves on from record-setting Holton Ahlers. Redshirt sophomore Mason Garcia made his first start since 2020, completing 11 of 18 passes for 80 yards and rushing for a team-high 36 yards on eight carries. Redshirt junior Alex Flinn completed 6 of 11 passes for 52 yards and netted 14 yards on three carries.
- The Pirates protected the football well down the stretch last season and didn’t turn it over the final seven games of the year. That streak was snapped last week when Garcia threw an interception. Opposing offenses haven’t been so lucky in limiting turnovers. ECU’s defensive unit has forced at least one turnover in 39 of its past 42 games.
- Marshall and ECU met each year from 2005-2013 as members of Conference USA before the Pirates made the move to the American Athletic Conference in 2014, and those matchups have drawn large crowds each time. In four home games against the Herd since 2006, ECU has an average attendance of 45,337.
Game Notes: Things to know as Marshall renews rivalry with ECU
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
Luke Creasy
