Marshall game notes
Cam Fancher made his second collegiate start last time out against Coastal Carolina, throwing for a career-high 320 yards against the Chanticleers’ defense. He also carried the ball a career-high 13 times in the loss.
The Marshall defense is the best in the country when it comes to third down defense, with opponents converting only 25 times on 117 third-down snaps, just a 21.4% success rate.
Running back Khalan Laborn has rushed for at least one touchdown in all eight games this season, which is tied for the second-longest streak in school history behind Doug Chapman’s record of 10.
With 16 career quarterback sacks to his credit, Koby Cumberlander is now tied for No. 15 all-time in Marshall history. Cumberlander has 3.5 sacks this season, good for second on the team behind Owen Porter (7) to go with 7.5 tackles for loss.
Corey Gammage has caught at least one pass in 29 straight games and leads Marshall in both receptions and receiving yards this year. The redshirt junior is coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games and a career-high 187 yards against Coastal Carolina.
Freshman kicker Rece Verhoff made two of his three field goal attempts against Coastal Carolina, including a career-high 40 yarder. It was the first time he’d been called upon to kick more than one field goal in a game since Sept. 10 against Notre Dame.
Old Dominion game notes
The Monarchs dropped three of their four games in the month of October with losses to Liberty, Georgia Southern and Georgia State. Their lone win last month came against Coastal Carolina, a 49-21 road win on Oct. 15 to hand the Chanticleers their first loss of the season.
The Monarchs, for the second season in a row, have the youngest group of assistant coaching in all of FBS, with an average age of 33.5 years old. The youngest coach on staff is defensive line coach Victor Irokansi (28) while the oldest assistant is running backs coach Tony Lucas (41).
Blake Watson, after rushing for 1,000 yards in 2021, set the school record for rushing yards in a single game with 259 yards on 19 carries against Coastal Carolina, capping his performance with a career-high three rushing touchdowns.
Sophomore linebacker Jason Henderson recorded 17 tackles for the Monarchs last time out, which broke the ODU single-season record for most tackles (129). He leads all FBS defenders in tackles this season and is the only player in college football with two games with 20 or more tackles this season.
Wide receiver Ali Jennings had season-low numbers at Georgia State, but the junior playmaker is still second in the country in receiving yards with 924 to his credit. The WVU transfer has five 100-yard receiving games and a touchdown in six straight contests in his second season with the Monarchs.
Quarterback Hayden Wolff had thrown 132 straight passes without an interception before he was picked off on his final pass attempt of the day against Georgia State, just his third pick of the year.
Backup quarterback DJ Mack, who started against Marshall in 2021, has been primarily used out of the wildcat formation this year with Old Dominion. He showed his versatility against CCU, running for one touchdown and throwing for another in a blowout win.