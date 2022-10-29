Marshall game notes
Damion Barber Jr. blocked an extra point and E.J. Jackson returned in 85 yards for a score at James Madison last week. It was the first time Marshall scored on a blocked extra point since DJ Hunter did it against Tulsa in 2012.
Khalan Laborn reached the 1,000-yard milestone quicker than anyone in school history, needing just seven games to do so. Ahmad Bradshaw (2006) and Devon Johnson (2014) each accomplished it in eight games.
The Thundering Herd turned a 10-point deficit first quarter deficit into a 14-point victory against the Dukes. It was the third time Marshall has trailed by double digits this season but the first time they’ve come back and won the game.
The defense intercepted James Madison quarterback Billy Atkins four times last weekend, the most in a single game since coming away with four interceptions against FAU in 2018. Linebacker Charlie Gray had two of those picks, the first interceptions of his career.
With Henry Colombi sidelined at JMU, Cam Fancher got his first career start and played every offensive snap in the win. It was the first time Marshall had not played two quarterbacks in a game this season, but both are expected see playing time against Coastal Carolina.
Corey Gammage is coming off his second 100-yard receiving game of the season after pulling in five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown at JMU. It was the third such game of his career and a different quarterback has thrown to him in each of those games (Grant Wells, Henry Colombi and Cam Fancher)
Defensive lineman TyQaze Leggs missed the entire first half of the season but made his 2022 debut at James Madison last week, adding another weapon to the Herd’s defensive front. He logged seven tackles and a half tackle for loss in the win.
Coastal Carolina game notes
The Chanticleers started the season 6-0 for the second year in a row but suffered their first loss last time out against Old Dominion, falling 49-21 to the Monarchs at home. The loss snapped a streak of nine consecutive wins.
Coastal Carolina is coming off an open week last week after playing seven straight games to start the year. Since head coach Jamey Chadwell took over as the head coach in 2019, the Chants are 2-2 in games following an open week.
Wide receiver Sam Pinckney transferred from one Sun Belt school to another this offseason, joining the Coastal Carolina football team after leaving Georgia State. Pinckney has turned into a big piece of the Chanticleers’ offense, leading the team in receptions (44) and receiving yards (623) through seven games.
Since the start of 2020, the Chants have posted a 28-4 record, which is tied for third-most with Cincinnati and Clemson in all of FBS during that span. Alabama has won 33 times and Georgia 29 in that time.
Coastal Carolina’s defense has forced 17 turnovers this season, which is tied for first in the Sun Belt Conference (Marshall) and good for fifth in FBS. The Chanticleers have been much improved in forcing turnovers this season after only generating 13 takeaways in the 2021 season.
As the two-time reigning Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall has thrown 18 touchdowns this year and eight different players have caught at least one of them. Jared Brown leads the team with five touchdown receptions, each of which have come from 50-plus yards.
The Chants have been hit hard by the injury bug at the running back position, with four different players missing time due to injury. However, CJ Beasley has taken advantage of the increased reps and leads the team with 539 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 98 attempts after starting the year near the bottom of the depth chart.