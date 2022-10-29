The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall linebacker Charlie Gray (1) flexes after a big stop during a game against Middle Tennessee in 2021 at Johnny “Red” Floyd Stadium in Murfreesboro, Tenn. The Herd defense intercepted James Madison quarterback Billy Atkins four times last weekend with Gray pulling in two of those picks, the first interceptions of his career.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

Marshall game notes

Damion Barber Jr. blocked an extra point and E.J. Jackson returned in 85 yards for a score at James Madison last week. It was the first time Marshall scored on a blocked extra point since DJ Hunter did it against Tulsa in 2012.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

