South Florida running back Johnny Ford (20) runs through a hole in the Marshall defense during the second half of the Gasparilla Bowl NCAA college football game Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018, in Tampa, Fla. Ford rushed for 50 yards against the Herd that day.
Marshall has won three consecutive games coming into Saturday’s contest.
The Herd and FAU have appeared in three of the last four Conference USA Championship games.
Marshall defensive coordinator Lance Guidry was the safeties coach at Florida Atlantic last season.
Herd wide receivers coach Clint Trickett came from FAU where he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Marshall defensive end Sam Burton is a Boca Raton native, having played high school ball at Spanish River.
Herd running back Rasheen Ali leads FBS in scoring with 17 touchdowns on the season.
Florida Atlantic
Florida Atlantic will be playing in the 250th game in its program history on Saturday when it hosts Marshall.
FAU RB Johnny Ford has faced Marshall before. Ford was a running back at USF when the Herd faced the Bulls in the 2018 Gasparilla Bowl. Ford rushed for 50 yards against the Herd that day.
Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator Mike Stoops won a national title with Marshall head coach Charles Huff in 2020. Stoops was an analyst for Alabama while Huff was the running backs coach.
The Owls come into the contest tied for the fifth-longest home winning streak at 12 games. The last team to beat FAU at home was Marshall, 36-31, in 2019.
The winner of Saturday’s contest will be bowl eligible and at least share the lead in Conference USA’s East Division.
This is likely the last meeting between the C-USA rivals in Boca for the foreseeable future. Soon, Marshall will move to the Sun Belt Conference while FAU is headed to the American Athletic Conference.
FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry has accounted for 19 touchdowns on the season (15 passing, four rushing).
