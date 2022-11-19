Marshall game notes
Thundering Herd cornerback Micah Abraham intercepted his fifth pas of the season against App State, giving him the most in a single season for Marshall since Chris Royal intercepted six passes in 2004.
When Shadeed Ahmed blocked a Clayton Howell punt and Marshall’s Dainsus Miller recovered it in the end zone, it was Marshall’s first blocked-punt touchdown since 2019 when Darius Hodge blocked a punt against Charlotte that was recovered and returned 16 yards for a score by Joseph Early.
Junior wide receiver Corey Gammage caught six passes for 91 yards last time out, giving him 31 consecutive games with at least one catch, which ties Mike Bartrum for the seventh-longest streak in school history.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Charles Montgomery matched his career-high with five receptions against the Mountaineers and established a new career best with 109 receiving yards, including a 71-yard catch and run that led to a Marshall score.
Khalan Laborn was held under 100 yards for just the second time this season by the App State defense, but with 1,253 yards to his credit, he needs just 29 more for his 2022 campaign to be among the greatest in program history. Should he get at least that Saturday, it would moved him past Ron Darby (1,282 in 1988) for the 10th best single season rushing total.
Cam Fancher has now thrown more passes and for more passing yards than Henry Colombi. The redshirt freshman, who has started each of the last four games, has thrown 156 to Colombi’s 128 and gained 983 yards compared to 938. Fancher, though has thrown for two fewer touchdowns and one more interception this season.
Marshall coach Charles Huff and Georgia Southern Athletic Director Jared Benko have a history with one another. The two spent one season at the same school in 2018 when Benko was the senior associate AD for finance and Huff was the running backs coach at Mississippi State.
Georgia Southern game notes
The Eagles are one of three Sun Belt Conference football teams to knock off a Power 5 opponent this season, as they defeated Nebraska on the road, 45-42, in Week 2 of the season. That win occurred on the same day that Marshall defeated Notre Dame and App State beat Texas A&M on the road.
One of the Eagles’ offensive lineman, Ethan Ingram, transferred from Marshall to Georgia Southern last offseason after spending his redshirt freshman year at Marshall. It will be the second time a former player, with his new team, will face the Thundering Herd. (Jamare Edwards, James Madison).
Clay Helton, who led USC to a Rose Bowl title in 2016, was named the 11th full-time head coach in the Georgia Southern modern football era on Nov. 2, 2021 and is 5-5 in his first season as the Eagles’ head coach.
Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease is 1-0 against the Thundering Herd in his career, last facing them in the 2020 Camellia Bowl where he led Buffalo to a 17-10 win over Marshall. Vantrease spent five seasons with the Bison before joining the Eagles for his last season of collegiate football.
Senior receiver Khaleb Hood has quietly put together one of the great receiving careers at Georgia Southern. He enters this week’s game with a school-record 140 career receptions for 1,571 yards, nearly half of his career catches (66) and yards (753) have come this season, including two of his three career touchdowns.
Eight different Georgia Southern players have at least one receiving touchdown this season. Derwin Burgess Jr. caught his seventh touchdown pass of the year last week at Louisiana, putting him one away from tying the school record of eight set by Chris Johnson in 2000.
Freshman O.J. Arnold is responsible for three touchdowns this season, and they’ve all come in different ways, one rushing, one receiving and one passing. He is the first Eagle player since Jerick McKinnon in 2010 to accomplish that.